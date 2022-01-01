Patricia Abravanel opens the game and talks about her father’s possible retirement

Patricia Abravanel was on the program A Praça é Nossa, on SBT, alongside Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega to record an end-of-the-year special. The presenter praised Silvio Santos’ daughter in charge of the Silvio Santos Program and declared that she is a star. The communicator took the opportunity to warn that the entrepreneur will be recording again.

“I don’t want to compare to anyone, but you are a star. You command, you present the most important and longest-running program on Brazilian television, because your father was the greatest communicator of all times”, said Manuel de Nóbrega’s son.

The presenter corrected the owner of the square bench when declaring that Silvio Santos will return to record on SBT. “Still is, guys. He’s coming back!” she declared. “He’ll come back if you let him!” he said. “I want him to come back, I’m just covering him during this period. I know the doors were already open for me, much easier than anyone else being a daughter. But, also for being a daughter, [tem] that charge and people didn’t believe it [no meu trabalho], I didn’t even call and I went on my way. Now, being in the Silvio Santos Program, I think it’s even easier, because replacing the irreplaceable is impossible. I’ll be me and lightly”, stated Patricia Abravanel.

“He [Silvio Santos] he must be very proud of you!”, pointed out Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega. “The audience welcomed me the moment I saw my father’s smile, his pride and relief. He said: ‘Oh, I’m glad you’re there, I’m glad it worked.’ Then I replied: ‘Okay then, Dad. I’ll stay there, but when you want to go, it’s your program.’ There are times when he calls and says: ‘I will, but will Patricia be there? So, if I don’t go, she’ll be there, right?’” he concluded.