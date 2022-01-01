Patrícia Abravanel says she cried when replacing Silvio Santos: ‘I didn’t want to’ | Television

THE presenter Patricia Abravanel, daughter by businessman and communicator Silvio Santos, he made a special appearance in the program A Praça É Nossa, by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega. In the chat, which aired this evening Thursday (30), she vented about the pressure of replacing her father in charge of the Silvio Santos Program and assured that the owner of SBT will return to work soon.

Still in conversation with Carlos Alberto, Patricia Abravanel said she knows she had her privileges for being the daughter of Silvio Santos, but who, even so, struggled to conquer his space. “I know the doors were already open for me, much easier than anyone else because I’m a daughter, but also because I’m a daughter, that demand and people not believing and I didn’t even call and I went on my way.“, he said.

“Now, being in the Silvio Santos Program, I think it’s even easier, because replacing the irreplaceable is impossible. So I went there and said: ‘I’ll be me’. And so, lightly. He just has him, so when I get here, I have to do it, so let’s do it. I went and stared”, highlighted the presenter, who left Vem Pra Cá to take over not only the Silvio Santos Program but also the Roda a Roda.

Afterwards, Patrícia Abravanel commented on how it was to receive the news that she would replace Silvio Santos. The famous woman remembered that she cried and that she didn’t want to take her father’s place. “I’ll tell you that in the beginning… On the first day, I was crying because I didn’t want to, I wanted to see Silvio Santos on Sunday. I don’t want to see Patricia, I want to see Silvio Santos. So I suffered, I want my father here, not doing his show, I want him“, he said.

“And the whole audience was like this: ‘I don’t want to see Patricia, I want to see Silvio’. But the moment I saw a little piece of him, being his daughter, I saw that the public welcomed me. And the moment I saw my father’s smile, his pride and relief. He says: ‘ah, I’m glad you’re there, I’m glad it worked’. Then I said: ‘okay then, dad. I’ll stay there, but when you want to go, it’s your program, dad.’ There are times when he calls and says: ‘I’ll go, but will Patricia be there? So if I don’t go, she’ll be there, right?’”, continued the presenter.

Return

Still in conversation with Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, Patrícia Abravanel guaranteed that her father will return to the recordings soon. “He will come back“, said daughter number four of the owner of SBT. The revelation took place after the comedian revealed that he experienced depression when he saw that Silvio Santos would no longer be ahead of his program. The communicator left the Silvio Santos Program after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in August.

“When your father stopped, when we all stopped, I’ll tell you one thing: I stopped watching our reruns. I had depression and stopped watching the show. I don’t need to kiss your ass, because I’m 85 years old and what I had to earn I’ve already won. Because of you I don’t leave the house on Sundays and I don’t watch anything else, I watch your entire program, because I see how much you struggled, how much you cried, how much you beat to get where you got“, said Carlos Alberto to Patricia.

He continued. “When I heard that Silvio wasn’t going to be able to record on medical orders, I said: ‘my god, who’s going to enter? Then who appears? You! With that woman’s claw, with that love you have for your home. I don’t want to compare to anyone but you are a star. You command, you present the most important and oldest program on Brazilian TV, because your father was the greatest communicator of all time“, he said.

Patrícia cut the presenter of A Praça é Nossa: “It still is, guys. He’ll come back!”, guaranteed Patricia. Carlos Alberto then countered: “He’s coming back! If you let it, because you’re too good”, she joked. “No, he will come back! I want him to come back, I’m just covering him during this period”, corrected the presenter. The wife of minister Fábio Faria took over the Silvio Santos Program in October.