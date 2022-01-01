Paulo Câmara says that Pernambuco will have difficult weeks due to the H3N2 influenza epidemic

After a press conference held by the state secretary of Health, André Longo, this Thursday morning (30), announcing the creation of 20 new beds and the projection of more than 200 to treat patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag), the governor from Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara, also alerted the population of Pernambuco to the “difficult weeks” that the state will face due to the influenza A H3N2 epidemic.

According to the governor, the population needs to be aware of the symptoms and, if any, avoid year-end crowds as much as possible.

“Influenza has different characteristics from Covid. We expect us to have tough weeks, with a cycle of three to five weeks. We are very focused on this issue of influenza, and emergencies are in great demand,” said the governor.

“We need to take care of the population and people also need to take care of themselves and continue wearing the mask and stay at home if they present any symptoms, not going to the end-of-the-year parties, avoiding crowding as much as possible”, highlighted Paulo Câmara.

Also according to the governor, in addition to extra attention due to Influenza, the population should not forget that the Covid-19 pandemic is still present. “At the same time, let’s keep an eye on Covid, who is still present among us.”

Asked about the 2022 Carnival, the Chamber informed that the matter should be decided by January 15th. “We are working with the dates that had already been set by the mayors of Recife and Olinda, which is January 15th. The two cities are very much in tune with the need for us to really discuss this issue of Carnival in January and, in view of the framework, do what is best for the health of the population”.

opening of beds

During the press conference promoted by the state Department of Health, announcements such as the opening of over 200 vacancies in hospitals, 128 in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the coming days, were also made due to the growing number of cases of H3N2.

Disease situation in the State

Currently, 2466 cases of influenza were registered in Pernambuco. of these, 2449 were from H3N2, taunting 11 deaths, being six in Recife, one in Ipojuca, one in Olinda, one in Tracunhaém, one in Goiana and one in São Lourenço da Mata. All patients had comorbidities and had risk factors for complications from influenza.

