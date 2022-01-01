People who exercise tend to drink more alcohol

People with more physical fitness tend to consume greater amounts of alcohol, indicates research published in the scientific journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. The study examined information on nearly 40,000 patients who were seen at a clinic in Dallas, USA, between 1988 and 2019.

The objective of the study was to discover whether higher cardiorespiratory levels exert any influence on alcohol consumption and dependence. The results showed that women in the moderate and high fitness categories were 58% more likely to drink more alcohol (more than nine drinks per week), compared to women who engaged in less physical activity.

Likewise, men more dedicated to physical exercise had a 42% increase in alcohol consumption, when compared to the low physical fitness group. In addition, the researchers noted that among men who drank heavily (more than 15 drinks a week), higher levels of fitness were related to lower rates of alcohol dependence.

Specifically, male patients with high physical fitness had 10% fewer relevant problems with alcohol, when compared to males who practiced little exercise. To achieve the results, the researchers used an exercise test, which took into account factors such as age and Body Mass Index (BMI).