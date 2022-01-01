Pernambuco surpasses 2,400 cases and 11 deaths from influenza A

The Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo, announced during a press conference, this Thursday (30), that the state has confirmed 874 new cases of flu, totaling 2,466 influenza infections, 2,449 of which are from new H3N2 strain, and 17 non-subtypeable. In addition, six more deaths were confirmed – now the total number of deaths from the disease reaches 11. By disclosing these data, André Longo confirmed that Pernambuco, following the scenario of other Brazilian states, is experiencing an influenza epidemic, while the country is still facing the covid-19.

“H3N2 is concentrated in the 1st health macro-region, in the Metropolitan Region, but we have already identified it in practically all macro-regions of the State. Therefore, we are currently experiencing an epidemic of H3N2, and probably of the Darwin variant, amidst the covid-19 pandemic “he stated.

In the last week, there was a 59% increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag), which, according to Longo, has been caused by influenza. Epidemiological data related to coronavirus, however, remain stable. “This increase, according to our data, is not related to covid. Overall positivity for coronavirus remains stable, with positivity between 4% and 6% in recent weeks.”

To take care of the new demand, the Health Department of Pernambuco (SES) announced the opening of new beds. Since last Friday (24), 193 beds had already been opened, 36 of which in intensive care (ICU). Over the next few weeks, another 200 beds will be opened, 128 of which are in the ICU.

“We have already mobilized 193 beds since Friday of last week. Of these, 36 were in the ICU. Today, another 20 are expected to be opened, 10 at Hospital Otávio de Freitas, and 10 at Memorial Guararapes. More will be opened in the next few days, 108 from the ICU and 95 from the infirmary,” he stated.

The secretary asked that preventive care, such as using a mask, washing hands, isolation and testing in case of symptoms, be reinforced. “Contaminations are taking place inside homes. So, if you have any flu symptoms, do self-isolation and put on the mask, even though you are indoors. And we need to pay special attention to the elderly, children and people with severe comorbidities, who are more susceptible to aggravation. This is a time to protect the people we love. And the people we love will only be safe if we reinforce individual care”, he highlighted.

To extend the detection of covid-19, a new testing point has been implemented by SES-PE. It will work in the former external area of ​​Fusam – Amaury de Medeiros Health Foundation, at Praça Oswaldo Cruz, in the Boa Vista neighborhood, in Recife. Anyone going to the site will be able to perform the rapid antigen test to detect the virus and know the result in about 20 minutes. The testing station will be open from Sunday to Sunday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Check out what is known about the disease

The importance of vaccination against the new coronavirus was highlighted again by André Longo at the press conference. Currently, more than 560 thousand people from Pernambuco are behind on the second dose. In relation to the booster dose, coverage is currently at 18.48% among the public eligible for vaccination.

“Covid-19 is still circulating and is still a serious threat. The most effective and safest way to protect yourself against the disease is with a vaccine. We need to make the alert so that whoever took the first dose, complete the scheme with the second. Also, we need to go ahead with the booster dose. Especially for the elderly, this vaccine booster is crucial”, he explained. Currently, more than 560 thousand people from Pernambuco are behind on the second dose. In relation to the booster dose, coverage is currently at 18.48% among the public eligible for vaccination.

Finally, the head of the ministry wished a happy new year, with “more health”, and paid homage to the front-line workers. “They are going through a big load right now, dedicated on the front lines, with every effort against covid-19 and now also against influenza. My sincere thanks and gratitude,” he said.