PHOTOS: Michelle Bolsonaro in a bikini plays on the beach in SC and the president walks

Abhishek Pratap

First lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, was caught playing in the water at Praia do Forte, in São Francisco do Sul; president walked in the sand

President Jair Bolsonaro, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and family enjoyed the afternoon of the last day of the year by the beach (See exclusive photos below).

Michelle was caught playing in the water and the president took the opportunity to take a walk on the sand of Praia do Forte, in São Francisco do Sul, North Coast of Santa Catarina (SC), where he has been staying since the last 27th.

The forecast is that the presidential delegation will leave Santa Catarina only on January 3rd. The president has been criticized for taking a vacation while Bahia mourns the dead and wounded in the flood. In fact, senator Randolfe Rodrigues promised to call the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to request information and inspect the expenses of Bolsonaro and his team while on vacation in SC.

Michelle Bolsonaro and President Jair Bolsonaro – Photo: Video reproduction/Disclosure ND
This Friday afternoon, the 31st, at Praia do Forte, in São Francisco do Sul. The beach is known for its calm waters and lush nature around it – Photo: Reproduction video/Disclosure ND
Michelle Bolsonaro appears, in this image, beside a woman (in pink). – Photo: Video Playback/Disclosure ND
At Praia do Forte, in São Francisco do Sul. – Photo: Video reproduction/Disclosure ND
First Lady appears to the left of the image sitting in the sand – Photo: Video Playback/Disclosure ND
President Jair Bolsonaro can be seen under the umbrella – Photo: Video reproduction/Disclosure ND
Bolsonaro takes the opportunity to take a walk on the sand of Praia do Forte. – Photo: Video Playback/Disclosure ND
Photo: Video Playback/Disclosure ND
