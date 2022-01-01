Pilot launches A320 plane just moments away from touch when warned about a vehicle on the runway

Aeroflot Airbus A320 – Image: Marvin Mutz / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr





A serious occurrence was registered last Sunday, December 26th, when the pilots of a commercial aircraft had to rush at the touch of their wheels on the ground, due to a vehicle on the runway.

The situation developed at the airport in Rostov, Russia, and the aircraft involved was the Airbus A320 registered under the registration number VP-BIJ, operated by the Russian airline Aeroflot.

According to information presented by The Aviation Herald, at that time the jet was flying SU-1156, which lasted about two hours, leaving Sheremetyevo airport, in the Russian capital Moscow, with 140 passengers and 5 crew.

The pilot at the controls of the A320 was already carrying out the “flare” (elevation of the aircraft’s nose to reduce the descent rate and smooth the touch) for runway 05 in Rostov at around 16:00 local time (13:00 Zulu), at approx. 6 feet (1.8 meters) from the ground, when the attack began (dispensing from landing and resuming speed and height) after the tower’s air traffic controller instructed such action.





The reason for the dash instruction when so close to the plane’s touch with the ground was the presence of a snow plow on the runway, which had not been allowed to enter the runway area.

This situation is classified as a “runway incursion” incident, that is, runway incursion – according to the technical definition, any occurrence at an airport involving an aircraft, vehicle, person or object on the ground that creates a risk of collision or results in the loss of separation with an aircraft taking off, landing or intending to land.

The flight trajectory, as a function of the onset and new approach – Image: RadarBox

Weather information bulletins (METAR) at times close to the incident indicated snowfall and some limited visibility, with expectations of worsening conditions, including increased snowfall and reduced visibility to up to 200 meters:

METAR URRP 261230Z 36004MPS 5000 -SHSN SCT034CB M01/M02 Q1013 R05/690132 TIME 0200 +SHSN BKN001 BKN020CB RMK QFE755/1007=

METAR URRP 261300Z 01003MPS 2400 -SHSN SCT030CB M02/M02 Q1013 R05/690132 TIME 0200 +SHSN BKN001 BKN020CB RMK QFE755/1007=





After the onslaught, the Airbus A320 landed safely on its second approach to runway 05 about 11 minutes later.

Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation agency that investigates accidents and incidents, launched an investigation and classified the occurrence as a serious incident.