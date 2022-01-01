Ponte Preta announces the hiring of defender Dedé, former Cruzeiro

Ponte Preta has new weight in its cast. This Friday, the Campinas team announced the hiring of defender Dedé, ex-Vasco, Cruzeiro and the Brazilian team.

The 33-year-old will appear in Macaca in January for traditional clinical and physical examinations before officially joining the rest of the squad.

At the moment, Dedé is recovering from an injury and has not played since October 2019, when he was still playing for Cruzeiro. In Fox, it was also where the player had the most outstanding passage.

Defender Dedé, who has already been two-time Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, arrives in Ponte to join the 2022 squad – https://t.co/4j0pswB14o #Let’s go Bridge #ClosedWithAcaca pic.twitter.com/RwHc5GmyII — Official Black Bridge (@aapp_official) December 31, 2021

There, he played between 2013 and 2019, and twice won the Copa do Brasil (2017 and 2018) and the Brazilian Championship (2013 and 2014).

This Friday, Ponte also announced left-back Guilherme Santos. Before being officially introduced, like Dedé, the player will undergo medical examinations.

Guilherme, 33, collects several clubs in his career, which began at Vasco in 2008. Since then, he has worked for teams such as Atlético-MG, Santos, Figueirense, Bahia, Fluminense, Fortaleza and, more recently, Botafogo.

For Juventude, the last club he defended in 2021, he had a timid passage: he played in two matches and gave an assist.

Now, Dedé and Guilherme Santos arrive to help Ponte get back to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship after failing in 2021 and, for a few moments, even running the risk of falling to Serie C in the Brasileirão.

2022 squad: left flank Guilherme Santos is expected at Majestoso to defend Macaca in the season – https://t.co/k9IdX97hYn #Let’s go Bridge #ClosedWithAcaca pic.twitter.com/cWZbQEUgg4 — Official Black Bridge (@aapp_official) December 31, 2021

