Pope urges world to work for peace in New Year’s message | World

Pope Francis urged, this Saturday (1st), the world to “roll up their sleeves” for peace in his New Year message, in which he asked the faithful to be positive and work to build a better society.

On the occasion of the 55th World Day of Peace, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics dedicated his Angelus speech to encouraging an end to violence and told the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square to keep peace in their thoughts.

“Let’s go home thinking about peace, peace, peace. We need peace,” the Pope said after the Angelus prayer.

Under sunny skies, Francis, who turned 85 on December 17, reminded believers that peace requires “concrete gestures” such as forgiving others and promoting justice.

“And it also needs a positive look: that we always look, in Church as in society, not at the evil that divides us, but at the good that can unite us!” he said from the window of the Apostolic Palace.

“It’s no use getting down and complaining, but rolling up your sleeves to build peace,” he declared.

Earlier, during a mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in honor of the Virgin Mary, Francis gave a homily in which he called violence against women an insult to God.

“The Church is a mother, the Church is a woman”, he estimated. “As mothers give life and women save the world, we must all work to promote mothers and protect women,” he said.

“How much violence exists against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who took humanity from a woman”, he assured.

In a message released on December 21 by the Vatican on the occasion of the World Day of Peace, the pope recommended “three ways to build lasting peace”, dialogue between generations, education and work, “essential for the elaboration of a pact without which any peace project is inconsistent”.

The text underlined that the budget allocated to education was reduced “sensibly” in recent years in the world, unlike military expenditures that exceeded “the level of the end of the cold war”.

The pope took up these themes this Saturday after the Angelus, referring to “uncertain and difficult times due to the pandemic”.

“There are many who are afraid of the future and are burdened with social situations, personal problems, the dangers of the ecological crisis, the injustices and imbalances of the planetary economy,” he said.

“As I look at Maria with her son in her arms, I think of young mothers and their children who are fleeing wars and famine or who are waiting in refugee camps.”

On New Year’s Eve, Francis did not preside over Vespers in St. Peter’s Basilica as scheduled, and instead ceded service to the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.