Porto wins the derby (again) and leaves Benfica even further away from the top

Porto have beaten Benfica twice in a one-week break – and scoring three times in each match. This Thursday, the Dragons rejected the reaction of the visitors in the second half and managed to win by 3-1 to at the same time assume the leadership of the Portuguese Championship and leave the Encarnados further away from the edge.

On December 23, Porto defeated Benfica 3-0 in the Cup of Portugal, a result that exposed the locker room problems that led to the departure of Jorge Jesus. Under the command of Nelson Veríssimo, promoted from team B, the Encarnados reacted even with one less in the second half, but they didn’t get better luck in the duel for the national league. It was the eighth consecutive match without a victory against the Dragons – and the sixth defeat in that period.

At 34 minutes of the first half, Fábio Vieira dominated on the right, invaded the area and hit the cross to open the scoring. Even before the break, Otávio received it, on the same side, and crossed to the entrance to the small area, where Pepê appeared to head in and expand for the Dragons.

Benfica reacted in the first minute of the second half, when Rafa Silva delivered a precise low cross for Yaremhuck to complete at first, but the red situation became more complicated shortly afterwards, when André Almeida received the second yellow card for a stomp on Otávio.

Vertonghen needed to make a providential block to prevent Pepe’s goal, in a move in which Porto complained of a penalty for an arm touch, but Benfica continued dangerous in search of a draw. And he almost got it in a counterattack pulled by Rafa Silva. Gonçalo Ramos got past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, but Zaidu Sanusi saved what would have been a sure goal.

The coffin was nailed in the 24th minute, when Vitinha grabbed the leftover at the entrance to the area and triggered Taremi, who pulled his left leg and placed the ball between Vlachodimos’ legs to kill the match and score his first goal after six blank rounds. The rest was a matter of managing the advantage.

Porto and Sporting have 44 points each, with an advantage over the Dragons on goal difference (32 x 23). Benfica is in third place, with 37 points.

.

.

.

.

.