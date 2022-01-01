Portugal breaks record of contagions by omicron variant

This week, the omicron variant came to represent 75% of Covid-19 cases in Portugal. In recent days, the country has broken records in the daily number of new infections. This Thursday, the 30th, 28,659 cases were registered in 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic last year. The country came to be considered at “high risk for contagion” by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which monitors the spread of the coronavirus.

The “restraint period” in effect, with more restrictive measures imposed by the government since Christmas week, has not been able to stop the advance of the micron. However, even with many more cases, Portugal follows the trend seen in other countries, where the severity of the infection also seems to be lighter thanks to vaccination. Portugal has 88% of the population fully vaccinated and has intensified the campaign with booster doses for adults. Vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 began this month.

Comparing the severity of the cases now with those of 2020, the situation looks better, as there are fewer hospitalized patients and deaths caused by covid-19 at the moment. But the authorities’ concern is that, even in a less serious scenario, this “tsunami of cases”, as mentioned by the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will end up putting the health system and professionals under a lot of pressure. great.

new variants

During a press conference, the general director of Health in Portugal, Graça Freitas, asked not to jump to conclusions. “We are now on the fifth wave and each one had a different associated variant. Nothing will tell us that the omicron will be the last one we will have, nor does it mean that the variants will always lose their intensity,” he stated.

“I do not reject that it is treated as a seasonal disease, but that conclusions are drawn so quickly. Perhaps, until a balance is reached between the virus and its hosts, it may still be necessary to go through other variants different from these”, said Freitas to journalists.

test run

With the containment period in place, testing with a negative result is mandatory for entry into restaurants, cinemas, cultural spaces, hotels and events, which has made testing centers crowded. According to the Our World in Data observatory, at the University of Oxford, Portugal is the fifth country in the world that carries out the most tests, just behind Austria, the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia and Greece.

The restrictions are valid until January 9, the day before the start of the school year. Before, on the 5th, there will be a new government meeting with health experts to assess the moment. The expectation is that, after this meeting, the government will indicate what the next steps will be in combating the pandemic.

“The appeal I leave is that we all comply with what is determined for these days, so that the containment measures can take effect and that we are able to overcome this phase of evolution of the pandemic”, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, in press conference with journalists this Wednesday (29).

The two main New Year’s Eve parties in the country, in the cities of Lisbon and Porto, were cancelled. It will also not be allowed to circulate in groups of more than ten people and consume alcoholic beverages in the street.