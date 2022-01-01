Portuguese press highlights Paulo Sousa’s arrival at Flamengo: ‘Impressed by what he saw’

THE Flamengo officialized the arrival of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa as the new coach this week, more precisely last Wednesday, and the press in the coach’s country has echoed his change from the Polish national team to Rubro-Negro. Until its exponential growth on social media was highlighted (see here).

In an excerpt from an article in the newspaper “Record” about Paulo Sousa’s first hours as a contracted by Fla, his work behind the scenes was praised:

– Paulo Sousa has in his hands reports of all the more than 30 athletes who are part of the rubro-negro squad. Information is shared and meetings continue in the virtual field, with video calls between the various members of the departments. Márcio Tannure is the one who is in permanent contact with the coach. So far, Paulo is impressed with what he saw – says the publication, recalling when Sousa starts working at Ninho do Urubu:

– Paulo Sousa doesn’t want to waste time and, while dealing with issues related to moving to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, he works as if he were in Rio de Janeiro. The main objective is not to waste a single day, as the coach has a date set to start there: January 10th.

The newspaper “A Bola”, also from Portugal, also gave significant space to the arrival of Paulo Sousa at Flamengo and underlined the statements by Marcos Braz, the club’s vice president for football, about Jorge Jesus and the impossibility of waiting for Mister.

Another Portuguese vehicle, “O Jogo” was another to bring details about the hiring and, mainly, to highlight Paulo Sousa’s justification for hitting Flamengo.

– The greatness of the club, my own expectations of winning against a club that has constant ambitions – explained Paulo Sousa, who signed with Fla until December 2023.