Press Release: Women’s Football

Grêmio informs its fans about the termination of contracts for athletes from the women’s team

31 DEC 2021 13:00 | Updated on 31 DEC 2021 13:12

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense informs the fans about the end of the contract of the following athletes of the women’s team: goalkeeper Raíssa, full-back Gisseli Mariano, Isa and Vitória Kaíssa, defenders Andréia Rosa and Lore González, midfielder Mayara Farias, Maglia, Jé Alves, Kika, Mariza and Jane Tavares, and forwards Maiara Lisboa, Eudimilla and Nathane Fabem. The decision not to renew was made, in part, by decision of the Club, according to the new reformulation of the cast, and of the athletes themselves, already in transactions with other teams.

Still with a contract in force for 2022, defender Andressa Pereira opted for early termination to transfer to another club.

Grêmio thanks the athletes for their effort and dedication during the time they defended the tricolor shirt and wishes you success in the new challenges.

The institution reiterates that the athletes’ departures were planned in the planning for the next season. Therefore, the Department of Women’s Football already has new signings agreed and, due to legal procedures, the names will be announced to the fans in 2022 and close to the re-presentation of the cast. The Club also reinforces that the work developed for next year foresees an even more winning Grêmio for the Gremistas Gurias to achieve greater goals and achievements.

The board wishes everyone a Happy 2022. Grêmio, a Clube de Todos.