PT is the preferred party of 28% and has been more widely accepted since 2013, says Datafolha

(credit: Filipe Araujo/PT)

The Workers’ Party is the preferred party of 28% of those interviewed in a new survey by the Datafolha Institute released this Friday (31/12). Among the 3,666 people heard in 191 cities between the 13th and 16th of December, the majority said that the PT, which belongs to former president Lula, is their favorite party.

Then there are MDB, which has senator Simone Tebet as a pre-candidate for the presidency in 2022, and the PSDB, of governor João Doria, tied. Both had about 2% of respondents’ preference.

Further down are PDT and PSOL, both with a 1% preference among respondents. Other parties, such as the PSD, PL and Novo de Rodrigo Pacheco, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Felipe d’Avila, respectively, did not score. The survey has a margin of error of two percentage points.

This is the best result that the PT has achieved since June 2013, when a wave of protests spread across the country after the R$ 0.20 increase in bus tickets in São Paulo.

The movements became a political landmark in the country that translated into a rise of the anti-corruption right that supported Lava-Jato and promoted anti-petismo, something that resulted in the election of President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.

Now the PT has the strongest candidate in the polls of intention to vote for the presidency in 2022. Former president Lula is leading the surveys by hand for the second-placed president, President Bolsonaro, who is facing a crisis of popularity that should intensify in the next year, according to analysts.