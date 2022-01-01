PUBG Mobile: redemption codes for today, January 1, 2022

Check out this article from today saturday january 1st a list of Free Mobile PUBG Codes.

THE PUBG Mobile Lite offers players a diverse selection of cosmetic items, including furs, costumes and other accessories. These items often require players to spend BC or Battle Coins, which is not feasible.



Redemption codes come to the aid of those users who cannot spend in-game currency. In most cases, code released for the PUBG Mobile also works for the lighter variant.

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games in the world, has accumulated over 1 billion downloads since its launch, offers many items to attract more players every day.

To buy items, players will need to spend UC (this is money in PUBG). Redeem Code is an exclusive voucher that gives you the opportunity to get some cool items for free on PUBG Mobile.

You can earn many premium items in the PUBG Mobile Game, such as Outfit, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins and UC. however, items are not paid for free.



TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycles

S78FTU2XJ – New Skin for M16A4 Gun

TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin for All Users

Skin PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416

R89FPLM9S – Earn Free Companion

KARZBZYTR – KAR98 Sniper Pistol Skin

SD16Z66XHH — Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin (Limited Time)

MIDASBUY-COM — Free Rename Card

DKJU9GTDSM — Silver Fragments

DKJU5LMBPY — Silver Fragments

UCBYSD600 — 600 UC redemption code

EKJONARKJO — Unlimited M416 Weapon Skins

BBKTZEZET3 — Leo Set Legendary Clothing

BBKVZBZ6FW — PUBG Cannon Popularity

Redeem Code Rewards Time course HAPPYRAMADAN Jester Heroes Set, Jester Hero Helmet 1d RAMADANMUBARAK Duelist Set 1d RAMADANKAREEM Combat Driver Set 1d HEALTH Jester Heroes Set, Jester Hero Helmet 1d HAPPINESS Underground Crew Set 1d PEACE Piglet Set 1d PUGBMOBILELOVEU Locking in Los Leones 3d LOSTFREQPUBGM Lost Frequencies – Ascension 60d MRKHANPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d R3HABPUBGM R3HAB Stars – Align 60d DRPIKACHUPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d QADEERPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d SOLOKINGPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d KALFANPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d DUCKYPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d

Redeem Code Rewards Time course LEVKIN1QPCZ Racer Set (Gold) (1d) VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set (1d) ZADROT5QLHP Furtive Brigade Set (1d) BOBR3IBMT Desert Ranger Set (1d) SIWEST4YLXR Killer Suit (1d) and Killer Background (1d)

YN Redeem Codes Rewards 1. SD14G84FCC AKM Glacier Skin two. JJCZCDZJ9U Golden Pan Code 3. UKUZBZGWF free fireworks 4. TIFZBHZK4A Legendary New Outfit 5. RNUZBZ9QQ Legendary Vehicle Skin 6. GPHZDBTFZM24U UMP9 Weapon Skin 7. 5FG10D33 Get Free Falcon 8. SD16Z66XHH SCAL-L Gun Skin

How to redeem mobile PUBG codes

There are some steps provided below on how to use redemption codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: First, open PUBG Mobile and go to the events section.

Step 2: here, you will select “Lucky Bunny Gashapon”. Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered. Step 4: When checking all details, click OK button to confirm.

How do I get a PUBG redemption code? Step 1: Visit the official PUBG & Open Redemption Center website.

Step 2: You will see the three empty boxes, such as Character ID, Second Redemption Code and Last Verification Code.

Step 3: Enter the redemption code here.

Step 4: You will receive rewards in the in-game mailbox.

About PUBG Mobile



PUBG Mobile is a free battle royale game for mobile platforms running Android via Google Play and iOS via App Store. In addition, the game has purchases of cosmetic items that do not change gameplay.

It was released globally in March 2018. Built on the Unreal Engine 4, PUBG MOBILE focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting feel and more to deliver a complete and surreal Battle Royale-style combat experience.



One hundred players land on the battlefield for an intense and fun journey. Each one needs to search for supplies to survive and exploit to the full the potential of the map’s terrain, vehicles and items so that their team is the last to survive on the battlefield. Hold on to the excitement and don’t let your guard down as the playing area shrinks.

Players have many maps available to choose from: Eragel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik and more. Don’t forget about the varied mechanics you can explore! To this day, PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about being a game, it’s a connection point for many players around the world, as well as being a brand that encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.

