Purse, dollar, gold, bitcoin: who won and who lost in 2021 – 12/31/2021

How did investments fare in the difficult year of 2021? See below analysis on the performance of applications such as stock exchange, bitcoin, gold and dollar.

The stock market was one of the examples of the tough days for investors. The Bovespa Index (Ibovespa) dropped 11.93% in 2021. As a result, Brazil had one of the worst performances, in dollar terms, in comparison with the main stock exchanges in the world.

Commerce and construction suffer on the stock exchange

Among the sectors with the worst performances on the B3 are commerce and civil construction. Magazine Luiza’s shares fell around 70% until the second week of December. Via (formerly Via Varejo) went from a price of R$16.23 at the beginning of 2021 to R$5.25.

Companies in the construction sector also felt the bad phase of the market, pressured by the economic slowdown and high interest rates, which are reflected in the cost of financing, according to Renato Breia, founding partner of Nord Research.

gold is almost stopped

The price of gold, which in 2020 appreciated 56%, in 2021 was almost at a standstill (+1.27%). The asset, says Enzo Pacheco, an analyst at Empiricus, has a protection profile and, therefore, benefited more last year, when the pandemic began and there was more uncertainty about the virus’s effects.

Whoever invested in the Stock Exchange lost money

In such a delicate moment, widespread losses were reflected in Brazilians’ wealth, as shown by a simulation carried out by Ana Sofia Monteiro, investment advisor at Phi Investimentos. Whoever placed R$5,000 on the Stock Exchange in January, arrived at the beginning of December with less money: R$4,501.50.

“When the whole period is analyzed, from January until now, we see that it was not such a positive year for the main asset classes, except for the main cryptocurrencies and the dollar”, says Pacheco, from Empiricus.

Dollar had won

Those who opted for the dollar and started the year with BRL 5,000 accumulated in the period BRL 5,331.50. The American currency rose 8.42%. Last year, however, the increase was much higher, 29%.

International funds profited

International multimarket and dollar equity funds, which track the US Stock Exchange, had a positive performance in 2021, with an average return above 20% from January to November —thanks to the appreciation of the US currency and the more accelerated economic recovery in the US.

“Those who invested outside Brazil won not only with variable income assets, but also with the dollar. In other words, with the American stock exchange and the American currency rising, investors won at both ends”, explains Breia, from Nord Research.

Fixed income with IPCA+ did well

According to Wanessa Guimarães, CFP and partner at HCI Invest, fixed income assets that pay IPCA + and interest paid on the maturity date also had different results when compared to fixed income funds. The performance is due to the upward movement of the inflation index. Today, the accumulated result is 9.26% (until November).

Check the behavior of the main asset classes below:

fixed income

Product/return in 2021 (%)*

Selic: 3.63

CDI: 3.63

Savings: 5.64

IRF-M: -3.81

IMA-B: -1.49

IMA-B5: 3.75

IMA-B 5+: -6.23

Source: Nord Research/*until the first week of December/2021

Variable income

Product/return in 2021 (in %)*

IBovespa: -14.37

IBrX-50: -13.79

Small Caps Index: -19.26

ICON: -26.09

IMOB: -35.30

IDIV: -7.89

IFIX: -10.16

IHFA: 1.25

Dollar: 8.42

Euro: 2.70

Gold: 1.27

Bitcoin: 112.12

Source: Nord Research/*until the first week of December/2021