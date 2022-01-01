Räikkönen says F1 “has never been more important in life”

WHO WAS THE BEST MIDDLE DRIVER ON THE F1 2021 GRID?

It was 20 years in Formula 1, with 19 seasons between 2001 and 2021 – in addition to a break in 2011 and 2012. A very long career, therefore. But Kimi Räikkönen guarantees that F1 and sport were never the most important thing for him. Life has always been much bigger than that.

Räikkönen left the Worlds at the end of the 2021 season and is still not sure if he will miss it. Possibly so, but if you want to race, there are other options. The point the 2007 champion tried to make, however, is that there is much more to life.

“Time will tell, who knows… I’m sure I’ll miss racing, but there’s a lot more category in which to race and it could even be better, closer. F1 took a lot of time out of my life over the years, but it was never the most important thing in my life. I’ve always enjoyed my life a lot more than what happens in F1”, he told the English website GP Fans.

Kimi Räikkönen is happy to retire (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

“In the end, it’s races and, good or bad, it won’t change my life much. But I wouldn’t have done it for so long if I hadn’t liked it,” he said.

“I like racing, driving and solving the problems we face. I never really liked the rest, but it’s part of F1. Of course we’ve had good days and bad days, but it’s the same normal life. You can have a bad day and it’s possible that the next one will be totally different”, concluded.

Räikkönen leaves the scene in F1 as the driver with the most starts of all time: 349 starts.

