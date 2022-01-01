Rains lose intensity in the Southeast and BA, but Inmet keeps alert

After a Thursday (30) marked by work to help the population of Bahia affected by flooding and flooding in cities in Minas Gerais and the coast of São Paulo, the rains lost intensity this Friday, but continue to worry the authorities.
This Friday, the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet) maintains alerts at the danger level for more than half of the state of Minas Gerais, the entire coast of São Paulo and the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro, as well as large areas in Tocantins, Goiás, Maranhão, Piauí, Pará, Mato Grosso and Amazonas. The notice is valid at least until this Sunday, January 2nd.
Bahia appears on the map with a warning of potential danger, in a western range of the state. Which is an encouragement for the reception and rescue work in the region. The government of Bahia will update the data on affected cities, cities in a state of emergency, injuries and deaths until the end of this Friday.
At the moment, according to the communication department of the Bahia government, there are 151 cities in an emergency situation, 163 cities affected, 517 injured and 25 dead. But the government itself said that these numbers should increase because of underreporting, since communication with several municipalities is still affected.
In a virtual meeting this Friday morning (31), Governor Rui Costa reinforced with the mayors the need to register all residents, merchants and service providers affected by the floods in the state. The meeting was attended by mayors from the Jiquiriçá Valley Sustainable Development Consortium (Convale), the Rio de Contas Intermunicipal Consortium (Cimurc) and the Pratigi EPA Intermunicipal Consortium (Ciapra).
“I need each city hall to commit to filling out the registers as soon as possible, so that we can, as soon as possible, start the agreements for the reconstruction of the houses under a collective effort, in addition to exclusively providing the benefits to the population affected, including the cash benefit that will be provided to families and loans of up to R$ 150,000, without interest, by Desenbahia,” said the governor.
roads and bridges
The Infrastructure Secretariat of Bahia (Seinfra) informed that it also monitors the situation of nine bridges and bridges in seven different regions of the state affected by the rains in December, in addition to the highways. The equipments are important access routes to cities and districts and were damaged due to the rupture of a landfill or to have given up one of the meetings.
The bridges and bridges observed are: over the Água Piranga River; of Urissangas; access to Itapitanga; over the Cipó River; between Inhobim and Encruzilhada; in the access to the district of Guaibim; between the district of Itaibó, in Jequié, and Baixa Alegre; access to Prado; between the districts of Ventania and Caiubi, in Itapebi. The traffic was released in some equipment and others will only be resumed after the execution of services.
In highways, Seinfra registered another new occurrence in the west of Bahia this Friday morning (31); increasing to a total of 50 points monitored by the agency in order to allow traffic between municipalities. The BA-225, from BA-135, near the Pipiri district, in Formosa do Rio Preto, to the border between Bahia and Tocantins, showed erosions on the edge of the track between KMs 40 and 50.
The agency’s technical team is carrying out a survey this Friday to verify the necessary interventions. Vehicle flow is normal on the highway.
Check out the cities in Bahia that are under the emergency situation decree:
1. ALCOBASE
2. BITTER
3. AMÉLIA RODRIGUES
4. ANAGE
5. ANDARAÍ
6. ANGICAL
7. APUAREMA
8. ARATACA
9. AURELIN LOYAL
10. BIG DOWNTOWN
11. BAR DO HOÇA
12. MENDES BAR
13. ROCK BAR
14. BELMONTE
15. BEAUTIFUL FIELD
16. GOOD NEWS
17. GOOD VIEW OF TUPIM
18. BREJÕES
19. BREJOLÂNDIA
20. BUERAREMA
21. CAATIBA
22. WATERFALL
23. CAETANS
24. CAMACAN
25. CAMAMU
26. CANAVIA TREES
27. CANDIDO SALES
28. CARAVES
29. SMILE
30. CATURAMA
31. COARACI
32. COCONUTS
33. CONCEPTION OF ALMEIDA
34. CONDEÚBA
35. LAMBS
36. COTEGIPE
37. KRAWLAND
38. CHRISTÓPOLIS
39. DÁRIO MEIRA
40. BASIC SUN
41. CROSSROADS
42. BETWEEN RIVERS
43. EUNAPOLIS
44. SANTANA FAIR
45. FIRMINO ALVES
46. BLUE FOREST
47. GANDÚ
48. GONGOGI
49. GUARATINGA
50. IACU
51. IBICARAI
52. IBICOARA
53. IBICUÍ
54. IBIPEBA
55. IBIRAPITANGA
56. IBIRAPUÃ
57. IBIRATAIA
58. IBTIARA
59. IGRAPIUNA
60. IGUAÍ
61. ILHÉUS
62. IPIAU
63. IRAJUBA
64. IRAMAIA
65. ITABELA
66. ITABERABA
67. ITABUNA
68. ITACARE
69. ITAETÉ
70. ITAGI
71. ITAGIMIRIM
72. ITAJU DO COLONIA
73. ITAJUIPE
74. ITAMARAJU
75. ALSO
76. ITANHÉM
77. ITAPÉ
78. ITAPEBI
79. ITAPETINGA
80. ITAPITANGA
81. ITAQUARA
82. ITARANTIM
83. ITORORÓ
84. ITUBERÁ
85. JAGUAQUARA
86. JEQUIÉ
87. JIQUIRIÇÁ
88. JITAÚNA
89. JUCURUÇU
90. JUSSARI
91. JUSSIAPE
92. LAFAIETE COUTINHO
93. REAL LAGOON
94. SLAB
95. LAJEDÃO
96. LINEN
97. OUR LADY’S DELIVERY
98. MACARANI
99. MANOEL VITORINO
100. MARAGOGIPE
101. MARTIONÍLIO DE SOUZA
102. PET
103. MEDEIROS NETO
104. MIRACLES
105. MUCUGÊ
106. MUCURI
107. NEW WORLD
108. MUTUIPE
109. NAZARETH
110. NILO PEÇANHA
111. NEW CANANA
112. NOVA VIÇOSA
113. NEW HORIZON
114. HIGH MOUNT PALMS
115. PARAMIRIM
116. PAU BRASIL
117. PIRAÍ DO NORTH
118. PLATEAU
119. POTIONS
120. PORT SAFE
121. POTIRAGUÁ
122. MEADOW
123. PRESIDENT JÂNIO QUADROS
124. PRESIDENT TANCREDO NEVES
125. RIACHO DE SANTANA
126. RIBEIRA DO POMBAL
127. RIBEIRÃO DO LARGO
128. RIO DE CONTAS
129. RUY BARBOSA
130. SANTA CRUZ CABRALIA
131. SANTA CRUZ DA VITÓRIA
132. SANTA INES
133. SANTA MARIA DA VITÓRIA
134. SANTANÓPOLIS
135. SAN FÉLIX
136. SAO FÉLIX DO CORIBE
137. GOLDEN SAW
138. TABOCAS DO BREJO VELHO
139. TANHAÇU
140. TAPEROÁ
141. TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS
142. THEOLAND
143. UBAÍRA
144. UBAITABA
145. UBATAN
146. URUÇUCA
147. VALENCIA
148. PATHWAY
149. VICTORY OF THE CONQUEST
150. WANDERLEY
151. WENCESLAU GUIMARÃES
Still unstable weather in Minas Gerais
In Minas Gerais, the weather remains unstable over the state, with rain showers at any time with lightning and occasional gusts of wind. According to the State Civil Defense Coordination, the greatest volume of precipitation should be registered in the west, south, center and Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais and can still cause disturbances to the population, including in greater Belo Horizonte and the capital.
According to the state’s civil defense, the north of the state, which was most heavily affected by the rains in recent days, has received support from the Civil Defense, the Security Forces (Military Police and Fire Department) and donations of non-perishable food items, items from personal hygiene and cleaning products.
Official government data point 124 municipalities in a state of emergency, with 12,467 displaced, 3,007 homeless and six dead.
Storms also affected the coast of São Paulo
The civil defense of São Paulo also monitors the climate situation in São Paulo, where heavy rains hit coastal cities yesterday (30), causing damage and flooded streets in Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba. Until last night, there were no records of homeless people.
The alert issued yesterday by the Civil Defense for the risk of heavy rains in several regions is still valid. The forecast for larger volumes is for Araçatuba, Baixada Santista, Barretos, Campinas, Franca, Metropolitan Region, Ribeirão Preto, Sorocaba, São José do Rio Preto, Vale do Paraíba and North Coast.
BR-101 Rio Santos released
It is still raining this Friday morning, the 31st, in the city of Ubatuba, but the volume of rain at this time (10:00 am) is much smaller than that registered in the late afternoon of yesterday. The Civil Defense of Ubatuba informs that the city remains in a state of attention because there is a possibility of more intense rainfall during the day.
According to the director of Municipal Civil Defense Management, Ricardo Domingos Gil, despite the numerous calls that the agency received, there were no victims during the storm. Regarding the homeless, he said that only two tourists who had rented a house in Balneário Santa Cruz, in the Maranduba neighborhood, had to leave the property that flooded and were taken to a guesthouse in the region.
The BR-101 Rio Santos was released to vehicles at 10:15 pm after being cleared by a team from the Ubatuba Infrastructure Department. The highway was closed yesterday afternoon due to a landslide at kilometer 61, between Saco da Ribeira and Perequê Mirim neighborhood.
Recovery during January
In Caraguatatuba, the rain that fell on Thursday (30) was about 70% of what was expected for the entire month of December, according to the municipality’s Civil Defense.
DAccording to the civil defense, the rains caused flooding points, mainly in the central region, which had the high tide as an aggravating factor, but almost all of them have already been drained.
The situation is still complicated at Pontal Santamarina in the stretch where the Extravasor Channel has not yet been completed because the site still has optical fiber from Petrobras. The expectation of the Public Works department is that the service can be completed in January, which will make the flow up to eight times faster, solving this problem in the neighborhood.