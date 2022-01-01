Rains lose intensity in the Southeast and BA, but Inmet keeps alert

After a Thursday (30) marked by work to help the population of Bahia affected by flooding and flooding in cities in Minas Gerais and the coast of São Paulo, the rains lost intensity this Friday, but continue to worry the authorities.

This Friday, the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet) maintains alerts at the danger level for more than half of the state of Minas Gerais, the entire coast of São Paulo and the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro, as well as large areas in Tocantins, Goiás, Maranhão, Piauí, Pará, Mato Grosso and Amazonas. The notice is valid at least until this Sunday, January 2nd.

Bahia appears on the map with a warning of potential danger, in a western range of the state. Which is an encouragement for the reception and rescue work in the region. The government of Bahia will update the data on affected cities, cities in a state of emergency, injuries and deaths until the end of this Friday.

National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) maintains this Friday warnings at the danger level for several states in Brazil Image: Inmet

At the moment, according to the communication department of the Bahia government, there are 151 cities in an emergency situation, 163 cities affected, 517 injured and 25 dead. But the government itself said that these numbers should increase because of underreporting, since communication with several municipalities is still affected.

In a virtual meeting this Friday morning (31), Governor Rui Costa reinforced with the mayors the need to register all residents, merchants and service providers affected by the floods in the state. The meeting was attended by mayors from the Jiquiriçá Valley Sustainable Development Consortium (Convale), the Rio de Contas Intermunicipal Consortium (Cimurc) and the Pratigi EPA Intermunicipal Consortium (Ciapra).

“I need each city hall to commit to filling out the registers as soon as possible, so that we can, as soon as possible, start the agreements for the reconstruction of the houses under a collective effort, in addition to exclusively providing the benefits to the population affected, including the cash benefit that will be provided to families and loans of up to R$ 150,000, without interest, by Desenbahia,” said the governor.

roads and bridges

The Infrastructure Secretariat of Bahia (Seinfra) informed that it also monitors the situation of nine bridges and bridges in seven different regions of the state affected by the rains in December, in addition to the highways. The equipments are important access routes to cities and districts and were damaged due to the rupture of a landfill or to have given up one of the meetings.

The bridges and bridges observed are: over the Água Piranga River; of Urissangas; access to Itapitanga; over the Cipó River; between Inhobim and Encruzilhada; in the access to the district of Guaibim; between the district of Itaibó, in Jequié, and Baixa Alegre; access to Prado; between the districts of Ventania and Caiubi, in Itapebi. The traffic was released in some equipment and others will only be resumed after the execution of services.

In highways, Seinfra registered another new occurrence in the west of Bahia this Friday morning (31); increasing to a total of 50 points monitored by the agency in order to allow traffic between municipalities. The BA-225, from BA-135, near the Pipiri district, in Formosa do Rio Preto, to the border between Bahia and Tocantins, showed erosions on the edge of the track between KMs 40 and 50.

The agency’s technical team is carrying out a survey this Friday to verify the necessary interventions. Vehicle flow is normal on the highway.

Check out the cities in Bahia that are under the emergency situation decree:

1. ALCOBASE

2. BITTER

3. AMÉLIA RODRIGUES

4. ANAGE

5. ANDARAÍ

6. ANGICAL

7. APUAREMA

8. ARATACA

9. AURELIN LOYAL

10. BIG DOWNTOWN

11. BAR DO HOÇA

12. MENDES BAR

13. ROCK BAR

14. BELMONTE

15. BEAUTIFUL FIELD

16. GOOD NEWS

17. GOOD VIEW OF TUPIM

18. BREJÕES

19. BREJOLÂNDIA

20. BUERAREMA

21. CAATIBA

22. WATERFALL

23. CAETANS

24. CAMACAN

25. CAMAMU

26. CANAVIA TREES

27. CANDIDO SALES

28. CARAVES

29. SMILE

30. CATURAMA

31. COARACI

32. COCONUTS

33. CONCEPTION OF ALMEIDA

34. CONDEÚBA

35. LAMBS

36. COTEGIPE

37. KRAWLAND

38. CHRISTÓPOLIS

39. DÁRIO MEIRA

40. BASIC SUN

41. CROSSROADS

42. BETWEEN RIVERS

43. EUNAPOLIS

44. SANTANA FAIR

45. FIRMINO ALVES

46. ​​BLUE FOREST

47. GANDÚ

48. GONGOGI

49. GUARATINGA

50. IACU

51. IBICARAI

52. IBICOARA

53. IBICUÍ

54. IBIPEBA

55. IBIRAPITANGA

56. IBIRAPUÃ

57. IBIRATAIA

58. IBTIARA

59. IGRAPIUNA

60. IGUAÍ

61. ILHÉUS

62. IPIAU

63. IRAJUBA

64. IRAMAIA

65. ITABELA

66. ITABERABA

67. ITABUNA

68. ITACARE

69. ITAETÉ

70. ITAGI

71. ITAGIMIRIM

72. ITAJU DO COLONIA

73. ITAJUIPE

74. ITAMARAJU

75. ALSO

76. ITANHÉM

77. ITAPÉ

78. ITAPEBI

79. ITAPETINGA

80. ITAPITANGA

81. ITAQUARA

82. ITARANTIM

83. ITORORÓ

84. ITUBERÁ

85. JAGUAQUARA

86. JEQUIÉ

87. JIQUIRIÇÁ

88. JITAÚNA

89. JUCURUÇU

90. JUSSARI

91. JUSSIAPE

92. LAFAIETE COUTINHO

93. REAL LAGOON

94. SLAB

95. LAJEDÃO

96. LINEN

97. OUR LADY’S DELIVERY

98. MACARANI

99. MANOEL VITORINO

100. MARAGOGIPE

101. MARTIONÍLIO DE SOUZA

102. PET

103. MEDEIROS NETO

104. MIRACLES

105. MUCUGÊ

106. MUCURI

107. NEW WORLD

108. MUTUIPE

109. NAZARETH

110. NILO PEÇANHA

111. NEW CANANA

112. NOVA VIÇOSA

113. NEW HORIZON

114. HIGH MOUNT PALMS

115. PARAMIRIM

116. PAU BRASIL

117. PIRAÍ DO NORTH

118. PLATEAU

119. POTIONS

120. PORT SAFE

121. POTIRAGUÁ

122. MEADOW

123. PRESIDENT JÂNIO QUADROS

124. PRESIDENT TANCREDO NEVES

125. RIACHO DE SANTANA

126. RIBEIRA DO POMBAL

127. RIBEIRÃO DO LARGO

128. RIO DE CONTAS

129. RUY BARBOSA

130. SANTA CRUZ CABRALIA

131. SANTA CRUZ DA VITÓRIA

132. SANTA INES

133. SANTA MARIA DA VITÓRIA

134. SANTANÓPOLIS

135. SAN FÉLIX

136. SAO FÉLIX DO CORIBE

137. GOLDEN SAW

138. TABOCAS DO BREJO VELHO

139. TANHAÇU

140. TAPEROÁ

141. TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS

142. THEOLAND

143. UBAÍRA

144. UBAITABA

145. UBATAN

146. URUÇUCA

147. VALENCIA

148. PATHWAY

149. VICTORY OF THE CONQUEST

150. WANDERLEY

151. WENCESLAU GUIMARÃES

Still unstable weather in Minas Gerais

In Minas Gerais, the weather remains unstable over the state, with rain showers at any time with lightning and occasional gusts of wind. According to the State Civil Defense Coordination, the greatest volume of precipitation should be registered in the west, south, center and Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais and can still cause disturbances to the population, including in greater Belo Horizonte and the capital.

According to the state’s civil defense, the north of the state, which was most heavily affected by the rains in recent days, has received support from the Civil Defense, the Security Forces (Military Police and Fire Department) and donations of non-perishable food items, items from personal hygiene and cleaning products.

Official government data point 124 municipalities in a state of emergency, with 12,467 displaced, 3,007 homeless and six dead.

Storms also affected the coast of São Paulo

The civil defense of São Paulo also monitors the climate situation in São Paulo, where heavy rains hit coastal cities yesterday (30), causing damage and flooded streets in Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba. Until last night, there were no records of homeless people.

The alert issued yesterday by the Civil Defense for the risk of heavy rains in several regions is still valid. The forecast for larger volumes is for Araçatuba, Baixada Santista, Barretos, Campinas, Franca, Metropolitan Region, Ribeirão Preto, Sorocaba, São José do Rio Preto, Vale do Paraíba and North Coast.

BR-101 Rio Santos released

It is still raining this Friday morning, the 31st, in the city of Ubatuba, but the volume of rain at this time (10:00 am) is much smaller than that registered in the late afternoon of yesterday. The Civil Defense of Ubatuba informs that the city remains in a state of attention because there is a possibility of more intense rainfall during the day.

According to the director of Municipal Civil Defense Management, Ricardo Domingos Gil, despite the numerous calls that the agency received, there were no victims during the storm. Regarding the homeless, he said that only two tourists who had rented a house in Balneário Santa Cruz, in the Maranduba neighborhood, had to leave the property that flooded and were taken to a guesthouse in the region.

The BR-101 Rio Santos was released to vehicles at 10:15 pm after being cleared by a team from the Ubatuba Infrastructure Department. The highway was closed yesterday afternoon due to a landslide at kilometer 61, between Saco da Ribeira and Perequê Mirim neighborhood.

Recovery during January

In Caraguatatuba, the rain that fell on Thursday (30) was about 70% of what was expected for the entire month of December, according to the municipality’s Civil Defense.

DAccording to the civil defense, the rains caused flooding points, mainly in the central region, which had the high tide as an aggravating factor, but almost all of them have already been drained.

The situation is still complicated at Pontal Santamarina in the stretch where the Extravasor Channel has not yet been completed because the site still has optical fiber from Petrobras. The expectation of the Public Works department is that the service can be completed in January, which will make the flow up to eight times faster, solving this problem in the neighborhood.