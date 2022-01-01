Read the Netflix TV series Cobra Kai season 4 review

who shrugs to Snake Kai because of its truncated and artificial dialogues, its admittedly cheesy musical selection of eighties hard rock hits, and its unbelievable plot about teenagers who solve all their problems in a smack — and as a result, they encounter much less resistance from their parents or the Law than they should — is missing out on one of the smartest character development jobs today. Starting from the rescue of the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), but now reversing the angle seen in Karate Kid – The Moment of Truth (1984) for the then antagonist, the series of Netflix set the franchise’s motto to an almost inexhaustible discussion about balance, duality and acceptance of differences.

But three seasons passed and, after repositioning the chess pieces that made up the conflict in two of the three films focused on LaRusso, this fourth year of the series remained to dive into the most infamous title of the trilogy, Karate Kid 3 – The Ultimate Challenge (1989). A victim of the franchise’s commercial saturation, he is considered the weakest in the saga for betraying precisely what the showrunners do. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh heald always keep under control in the TV series: the characterization of their characters. The eighties plot via LaRusso revolt against the pacifism of Mestre Miyagi (Pat Morita) and, even after the lessons learned in the two previous features, go train at the Cobra Kai dojo. It was all part of the plans of the unprecedented villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), an old friend of unscrupulous sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) that resurfaced to help him in revenge against the boy and Myiagi, but it was difficult to buy the plot for what it presented. Involuntarily comic at various times and lacking in the honest sentimentality that made the two previous films those popcorns of the heart, the closing of the trilogy karate Kid it was uncertain terrain for the construction of new dramas; especially now, when television production calls for a turnaround to keep entertaining.

Precision climbing to split the narrative focus of Snake Kai with LaRusso and Lawrence, the new generation of actors in the franchise is not so new after three seasons, making the series’ long-term continuity dependent on renewal. Thanks to that, and considering the direct inspiration of a film that represented a franchise cycle closure, the fourth season announced itself as responsible for once again seeking a difficult balance: between the return of an infamous villain, directly linked to the core of veteran characters, and the outcome of old conflicts of the youth core; who knows, thus, allowing the fifth season (already with finished recordings) to take charge of taking the course of the future. So, that Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald managed not only to achieve this balance, but also to begin the process of changes that signals a new lease of life for the series, is just another proof of the intelligence of the trio behind Snake Kai.

In terms of narrative engineering, the newest year in the series is arguably the boldest yet. Starting with the return of Terry Silver, summoned by Kreese to help him face the union between the dojos Miyagi Do, by LaRusso, and Fang of the Eagle, by Lawrence, the series manages to provoke reverberations in all the characters’ cores. Betting on alternatives to direct violence between the dojos (limited by an agreement between the groups that reserves it only for the season finale at the All Valley U-18 Karate Tournament), the mood of the new year is slower than that of the third season — which makes room for an interesting “Cold War” where characters are confronted more emotionally than physically — giving the body and space necessary for the reinvention of Silver as the greatest threat in the saga to date.

If season three devoted so much screen time to Kreese’s Vietnam War flashbacks, year four is where we reap the rewards of that investment: understanding the blood tie between him and Silver, as well as the twisted paths in the former sensei’s mind. by Johnny Lawrence, it’s easier to buy the evolution proposed by the series to the duo’s relationship. A one-dimensional and caricatured villain in the 1989 movie, Ian Griffith’s character reappears fully humanized in the series, where we understand that his cartoon excesses were the result of an unstoppable addiction to cocaine, and we find him medicated, peaceful and conformed to a life with the aristocracy Los Angeles cityscape. The call to return to Cobra Kai emerges not only as a disruptive device to this lifestyle, but also to the character’s mental health, making him a complex villain capable of arousing empathy — as well as, surprisingly, helping to finally humanize the even then fully villainous Kreese.

This quest for constant challenge to their characters and the vision of them is what makes Snake Kai go interesting and stimulating even when it seems to dive into reps. If the third season seemed to weigh with the risk of a narrative bureaucracy in purposeless redemptions and downfalls, the fourth year uses this feeling of uncertainty to surprise audiences doubly: it embraces cycle recycling as a thematic motto in its own right, creating anti-climatic expectations that enhance the satisfaction coming from eventual breaks. Sound confusing? It’s basically what game of Thrones failed to do after the idea of ​​always waiting for the death of the most beloved characters became catchy. And it works because it’s always rooted in the emotional progress (or lack thereof) that we see in every figure in the series, episode by episode.

In the youth core, it is the quartet Tory Nichols (peyton roi), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Robby Keene (Tyler Buchanan) which best exemplifies this arrangement, with emotional arcs painted in different shades of gray repositioning internal and external conflicts between them and the audience. Keene, in particular, finally breaks out of the position of lightning rod of dislike and takes shape not just in terms of personality, but as a keystone to the whole concept of balance à la Yin and Yang that LaRusso and Lawrence repeatedly fail to accomplish because of the past. Put in a position to choose how to position himself in the conflict, he emerges in the season as an unexpected voice of reason at different times, fighting against his own conscience to understand the freedom this can bring and starring in one of the most emotional scenes of the new year. Taking advantage of the vacuum opened by this arc, Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald still use it as a springboard for the necessary plot renewal.

It’s because Keene stars in an unexpected alliance with the charismatic Kenny (Dallas Dupree young), young boy whose life story mirrors the journey of Daniel LaRusso in the original film by karate Kid, but who is ironically a victim of bullying promoted by Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro). The youngest son of the classic protagonist finally has screen time to expand into a real character, and it’s clear that he, Kenny, and intimidating newcomer Devon (Oona O’Brien), presented as a wildcard in a series that lacks more female characters with depth, will be responsible for conducting Snake Kai in the future.

Amidst so much news, the one who comes out overshadowed is the darling of fans Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), but even that is done honestly and conscientiously by the series. After the drama with his column in the previous season, the character ends up dedicated to repairing not the physical damage, but the psychological ones left since then. Allied to the complicated handling of the relationship with his “sensei Lawrence” (which, by itself, deals with the relationship that was born with Miguel’s mother, Carmen, lived by Vanessa Rubio), this drama ends up relegating the character to secondary importance, but in a natural way. Shining much more in dramatic scenes than on the mat, this choice is offset by the promise of strong emotions in the coming year, wrapped in a farewell atmosphere.

Admitting, with these and other elements, that more radical changes will be inevitable for the continuity of the series, Snake Kai comfort us with the courage to face them according to an understanding of the key elements that make it so captivating: nostalgia at the service of the characters; the characters at the service of the plot’s evolution; the plot at the service of constructive conflict for the characters. In addition to adding value to scenes and dramas borrowed from past seasons and movies, this fourth season competently opens this space for the new without ever ceasing to amuse, entertain and, more than ever, thrill. As a bonus, it still manages to sew surprises that are there only to pet the most passionate fans, between character returns and special guest appearances that put the “service” in the “fan” always with class and purpose. For a saga that had been knocked out for many years, it’s an achievement to see it alive for a fourth round, still fighting and delivering accurate blows. Let the next ones come!