Recall the most important facts of the national automotive industry in 2021

The year 2021 will hardly be remembered by the national automotive industry as a positive one. Despite a series of releases throughout the year, the market has undergone major changes in the last 12 months. Some changes were for the better, others not so much. Here we separate some of the main milestones of the automotive sector in Brazil in 2021.

Ford exit

In the first days of January, Ford surprised the market and announced the closing of all its assembly lines in Brazil. The attitude is in line with the brand’s global strategy of focusing on the profitable segments of SUVs and pickup trucks, and Brazil only manufactured the small Ka and EcoSport. Furthermore, the change determined the end of the Troller brand later on. Now, Ford in Brazil 0km only as imported.

Creation of Stellantis

In times of uncertainty, large mergers and formation of conglomerates are a strategy that reduces the risks – and costs – for automakers. With the costly development of electric cars hitting the door, the Fiat-Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot-Citroën (PSA) groups teamed up to form Stellantis also in January.

Here in Brazil, this meant that Fiat, Jeep, RAM, Peugeot and Citroën came under the same command. So far, the formation has been fruitful for French brands, which saw their sales take off throughout 2021 after the formation of Stellantis. In the future, all brands will share platforms and engines, as happens today with Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass.

Uncertainties and shortages in the pandemic

Even though it practically ended the second year of the pandemic, 2021 still impacted the business of the automotive industry. The dollar remained quoted at a high level, making the importation of components and materials vital for the construction of vehicles here more expensive.

In addition, the recovery of the economy abroad, even if slowly, put pressure on suppliers who still had limited production due to sanitary restrictions. The result is that car factories had to stop for some periods in Brazil and costs soared with assembly lines not keeping up with demand.

Car and fuel prices on the rise

With the offer lower than the demand and costs up there, the values ​​practiced in the sale of 0km vehicles went up. With long lines waiting for a new car, the used market heated up and, at times, used cars were becoming more expensive than the corresponding 0km only because they were available for prompt delivery.

Furthermore, with the rise in the price of oil internationally, fuel prices in Brazil rose to levels never seen before, with gasoline exceeding R$7 per liter in some states.

SUVs dominated

With less production capacity and entry-level audiences with less purchasing power, automakers turned their focus to SUVs and pickup trucks. In these segments, volumes are lower, but profit margins are higher, as buyers are willing to pay more for larger, larger-capacity vehicles.

Only in 2021, the main SUVs in the segment were renewed, with Jeep Compass and Hyundai Crete receiving new looks and more modern engines. Fiat finally introduced its own SUV, the compact Pulse, while Toyota, with the Corolla Cross, and Volkswagen, with the Taos, also went into battle among the medium SUVs.

Goodbye to veterans to incoming

With few components on hand and a smaller audience for cheaper models, there was no room for the maintenance of veteran models or those with few sales in the market. In addition, new pollutant emission rules come into effect from 2022, as well as new demands for safety equipment. As a result, we lost some well-known names throughout the year, such as the Volkswagen Fox and up!, as well as Fiat Uno and Toyota Etios.

Motorbikes as an option

The combination of more expensive cars with sky-high fuel prices made a greater portion of Brazilian consumers consider a motorcycle for daily use. Add to this the increased demand for delivery services and the conurbations in public transport and the result is that the national motorcycle market is performing better than the car market.

Between January and November this year, the factories associated with Abraciclo, which brings together the main Brazilian motorcycle manufacturers, produced 1,118,790 units. The number is 25.9% higher than that registered in the same period of 2020 (888,515) and is the best performance in the sector for the first 11 months since 2015. In that year, 1,212,075 were manufactured. The association’s forecast for the end of 2021 is to reach 1,220,000 motorcycles manufactured.