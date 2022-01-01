Result of Federal Lottery 5626 of today 12/31

The result of the Federal Lottery was announced today, this Friday, 12/31, through the drawing for Contest 5626, which will give the winner or winners a millionaire prize. You can check the numbers drawn below.

Federal Lottery Contest 5626

The winners were revealed, this Friday, from 4 pm (GMT) by the Lotteries Cash. Before checking who won, see the list of awards.

1st prize – 025053 – Prize of BRL 500,000.00

2nd prize – 029754 – Prize of R$ 27,000.00

3rd prize – 080014 – Prize of R$ 24,000.00

4th prize – 072820 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th prize – 050316 – Prize of BRL 18,329.00

Watch the draw of the Federal Lottery this day 12/31

Find out how to play the Federal Lottery

To bet, you must choose a ticket displayed at a lottery outlet or purchase it through an accredited lottery street vendor. At the time of purchase, you choose the number printed on the ticket you want to compete for.

Important to note that each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased whole or in parts. In addition, the value of the prize is proportional to the amount of fractions purchased.

This year’s Mega da Virada contest will pay a prize of R$ 350 million to whoever hits the six dozen in the draw. The contest takes place this Friday, December 31, 2021

When would this value yield? Well, if a single winner invests the R$350 million prize in savings, the amount of money he can receive per month is R$1.75 million, according to estimated calculations.

It is also good to remember that savings income has been losing out to inflation. With this, it is possible to invest in other products that are more advantageous for the market.

