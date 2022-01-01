Result of Federal Lottery 5626 on Friday (12/31/21)

After being postponed by Caixa, the draw of the result of the Federal Lottery, contest 5626, will be held this Friday, 31, New Year’s Eve. The winners will be revealed from 4 pm (Brasilia time) and the prize reaches R$ 500 thousand. Check out the winning tickets:

1st prize – 25053 – 500 thousand reais

2nd prize – 29754 – 27 thousand reais

3rd prize – 80014 – 24 thousand reais

4th prize – 72820 – 19 thousand reais

5th prize – 50316 – 18.3 thousand reais

In this modality, five main prizes are paid for each contest of different values. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand. The award order is from lowest to highest value.

The player holding the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five drawings of the result of the Federal 5626 lottery wins one of the main prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the 5626 Federal Lottery Result Prize?

The prize of the Federal Lottery Contest 5626 can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the player can also withdraw from the lottery houses.

In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw.

Results of the latest Federal drawings

Federal Christmas Lottery Results

78158 – Prize of R$1.3 million

75563 – Prize of BRL 15.5 thousand

48743 – Prize of BRL 14 thousand

77843 – Prize of BRL 13 thousand

37004 – Premium of BRL 12.2 thousand

Result of Federal Lottery 5624

1st PRIZE: 086447 – R$ 500,000.00 – RIO DE JANEIRO/RJ

2nd PRIZE: 026701 – R$ 27,000.00 – MOGI DAS CRUZES/SP

3rd PRIZE: 028242 – R$ 24,000.00 – BEBEDOURO/SP

4th AWARD: 003477 – BRL 19,000.00 – RODEIO/SC

5th PRIZE: 066757 – BRL 18,329.00 – EUNAPOLIS/BA

Result of Federal Lottery 5623

1st prize of BRL 500 thousand – 10118 | MY LUCK in SÃO PAULO/SP

2nd prize of R$27 thousand – 12148 | JOIA LOTERIAS in CAMPINAS/SP

3rd prize of R$ 24 thousand – 43499 | BARIRI LOTERICO in BARIRI/SP

4th prize of BRL 19 thousand – 46306 | LISKA LOTERICA in JACUTINGA/MG

5th prize of R$ 18, 3 thousand – 36650 | CASINO DA LUCK in FLORIANOPOLIS/SC

Result of Federal Lottery 5622

1st PRIZE: 075454 – R$ 500,000.00 – O POINT GUARULHOS/SP

2nd PRIZE: 081461 – R$ 27,000.00 – JOSE VIDMAR SAO PAULO/SP

3rd PRIZE: 019900 – R$ 24,000.00 – ZULIANI & AQUATTI CATANDUVA LTDA CATANDUVA/SP

4th PRIZE: 064895 – R$ 19,000.00 – LOTERICA YUME GUARULHOS/SP

5th PRIZE: 003288 – R$ 18,329.00 – LOTTERIA MELO ARAGUARI/MG