Results of Quina 5744 contest today, Friday (12/31/2021)

This Friday, December 31st, the drawing for the result of Quina Contest 5744 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The ticket that has the five dozen can be awarded an estimated amount of R$7 million.

Result of Quina 5744

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were:

How do you win prizes at Quina?

To win a prize you need to match two, three, four or five tens of the result of Quina contest 5744. The main prize goes to the main range, but if there is more than one winner, Caixa divides the value equally between the parties.

No band of the modality pays a fixed amount to the winners, as Caixa distributes a part of the amount collected in the draw to all bands. If you do not have a correct result for today’s Quina 5744 in any band, the prize accumulates for the next contest, in the first prize band.

How to receive the award?

The lucky ones can receive any amount at Caixa branches, but if the amount is up to R$1,903.98, it is also possible to withdraw at lottery outlets. Online betting prize winners have a third option which is to transfer the money to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5744 today. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Higher Education Student Financing Fund).

See also which are the last numbers drawn at Quina