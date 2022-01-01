Retrospective 2021: LoL has unprecedented champions, franchise and brTT break | lol

The League of Legends competitive season in 2021 was marked by unprecedented champions in the Brazilian Championship (CBLOL) and in the World Championship, the Worlds, in a year in which the franchise debuted in Brazil with successive changes of teams’ brands. In this article, ge recalls the most important events in the national and international scenario of LoL in 2021.

1 out of 5 Chinese EDG players and coaches celebrate with Worlds 2021 trophy — Photo: Clive Rose/Riot Games Chinese EDG players and coaches celebrate with Worlds 2021 trophy — Photo: Clive Rose/Riot Games

The 2021 season marked the beginning of CBLOL in the franchise model, with ten participating clubs, chosen by Riot Games Brasil in a selection process completed in 2020.

It was the first time that the same clubs competed in the two editions of CBLOL in one season, since, in the franchise, there is no relegation or promotion. The participating teams, as members of the league, are fixed.

Still, CBLOL had changes in the brands of the teams that make up the franchise. One of the novelties in the selected list, Cruzeiro stopped being represented in CBLoL right after the 1st Split. E-Flix, a company that had the license to operate the esports division of the Minas Gerais club and has a vacancy in CBLOL, broke the contract in March. Two months later, E-Flix announced Netshoes’ sponsorship of the creation of Netshoes Miners.

In July, however, Netshoes Miners became involved in another impasse over the purchase of KaBuM by Magalu. This is because Magalu owns Netshoes, which gives its name to Miners, and became the owner of KaBuM, another CBLOL team. As a result, two CBLOL participants would have the same business group as their main sponsor. The championship regulations prohibit managerial or financial relationships between two teams.

In December, Riot Games Brasil announced the decision to release Netshoes Miners from working with Netshoes as a naming rights sponsor in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022. June, due to the conflict of interest that also involves KaBuM.

The organization now called Liberty also underwent transformations throughout 2021. The team began the season as Vorax – the result of the merger between PRG Esports and Falkol, two organizations that came together to apply for the franchise. After the 1st Split, in May, Vorax teamed up with Havan Liberty to create Vorax Liberty. In December, the organization changed its name again and was renamed just Liberty.

2 out of 5 RED Canids Kalunga Players with CBLOL 2021 2nd Split Trophy — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games RED Canids Kalunga players with the CBLOL 2021 2nd Split trophy — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Unprecedented champion in Brazil

The 1st Split of CBLOL 2021 had paiN Gaming as champion. In the final, disputed over the internet, the traditional LoL team defeated Vorax by 3-1. With this, in addition to winning their third national title, they won the R$ 70 thousand prize and qualified for the Mid-Season Invitational ( MSI), the LoL mid-season international championship.

The 2nd Split had an unprecedented decision. RED Canids Kalunga, who had a 1st Split conquest but had never been in a 2nd Split final, and Rensga, who was making his debut in the title dispute after having soured the lantern in the first stage of the season, starred in the decisive clash.

In a final held in person at Morro da Urca, in Rio de Janeiro, RED Canids beat Rensga by 3-1 and won the title, the R$ 70 thousand prize and the spot in Worlds 2021. The team stood out with a cast of young players.

At the LoL World Cup, RED Canids said goodbye without being able to get out of the Entry Phase, keeping the fate of Brazilian teams unable to reach the Group Phase.

Worlds 2021 was also marked by the suspension of middle player Chien “Maoan”, from Taiwanese company ⁠Beyond Gaming, for involvement in a betting scheme. In declaration to the ge, Riot Games head of LoL esports Naz Aletaha has promised new measures to prevent gambling sites from jeopardizing the competitive integrity of the tournaments.

Despite having stood out in the qualifying phase of the two CBLOL splits in 2021, Flamengo experienced an unprecedented crisis that resulted in public criticism and an almost complete restructuring.

In both editions of the championship, Rubro-Negro started well, but dropped in performance in the decisive straight. In the 1st Split, the team qualified directly for the semifinals and lost to paiN. In the 2nd Split, the script was repeated and the hunter Filipe “Ranger”, in the midst of a streak of defeats, got upset with the red-black crowd by criticizing the pessimism of the crowd with swear words. Ranger later mocked another setback and said he believed in a crisis.

3 out of 5 Ranger, LoL player from Flamengo, in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2020 — Photo: Riot Games Ranger, Flamengo’s LoL player, in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2020 — Photo: Riot Games

In the latest controversy, the player wrote on Twitter that Zico was overrated. After the negative repercussions, he deleted the message and said that he was not referring to the legendary Flamengo star, but to the South Korean rapper with the same nickname.

Ranger was fired right after the end of the 2nd Split, in which Flamengo fell in the quarterfinals after losing to RED Canids, and revealed a heavy atmosphere behind the scenes of the team, confirmed in a report by ge based on various sources. Players report a stressful work environment, with the aggressive posture of coach, the Turkish Serdar “Pades”, the pressure from the crowd, the troubled management and the expectation for controversial statements by Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, the company that manages the division of electronic sports club in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to Ranger, Flamengo fired esports director Fred Tannure and said goodbye to several other players. Only midfielder Arthur “Tutsz” remained, in the 2022 makeover that brought CBLOL Academy champion athletes in 2021 to the first team.

international championships

The two 2021 LoL International Championships took place in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The MSI, which had the participation of the 1st Split champions, ended with the victory of the Chinese Royal Never Give Up (RNG), who beat South Korean DWG KIA, 2020 world champion, 3-2 in the final.

4 out of 5 RNG wins 2021 Mid-Season Invitational — Photo: Riot Games RNG wins the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational — Photo: Riot Games

In the Worlds, DWG KIA, from the star Su “ShowMaker” and who was looking for the second consecutive title, again fell in the decision, after losing 3-2 to the Chinese EDward Gaming (EDG). One of the most traditional LoL organizations in the world, EDG had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. In 2021, he passed through the semifinals, reached the decision and won the unprecedented title. In China, a crowd took to the streets to celebrate the conquest.

In addition to receiving trophies, precious jewelry rings and US awards

$489,500 (about R$2.5 million) from the Worlds, champion players were presented with houses valued at R$859,000 by EDG owner Edward Zhu as a reward for their achievement.

5 out of 5 EDward Gaming from China playing in Worlds 2021 quarterfinals — Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games EDward Gaming, from China, playing in the quarterfinals of Worlds 2021 — Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

farewell to the six-time champion