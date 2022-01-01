Rger Guedes answers fans and talks about his relationship with Corinthians president and coach

Striker Róger Guedes is enjoying his vacation in Las Vegas, United States, with his wife and son. From there, the Corinthians player recorded stories at the Instagram answering questions from internet users.

“Very good, a sensational guy both on the field and off”, said the number 123 about his relationship with coach Sylvinho.

“He’s one of the most sensational guys I’ve met. A guy with his word. I have a lot of respect. My daddy in there,” he replied when asked if Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of the club, treated him well on his arrival.

One of the most asked questions by Corinthians fans was also about the numbering of the uniform at Libertadores. This is because the regulation of the continental tournament prohibits the trademark registered by Róger Guedes: the 123 shirt.

“I don’t know, huh. I won’t be able to use the 123, only at the Brazilian Nationals. I’ll have to see the numbers that will be vacant”, he commented.

Still on the numbering, the player explained again that his preference is the shirt 23, due to the date of birth of his son and his marriage. Asked if he could negotiate with Fagner, who uses this numbering, Róger said that he never talked to the full-back about it, but that he thought his partner also had a special reason for the choice.

The athlete from Alvinegro also spoke about what weighed on his trip to the Parque São Jorge club. In summary, the old dream of playing for the team, the desire to play again alongside Fábio Santos, and the desire to wear the hopscotch were the reasons mentioned. About the Brazilian team, the athlete also revealed that he dreams of the opportunity every day and that he will work towards that goal.

