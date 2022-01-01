Rio: shark is spotted on Leblon beach

A baby shark was spotted this Friday (31) on Leblon beach, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The images were taken by comedian Hélio de La Peña, during a swim in the sea. The video of the rare visitor ended up on the internet. The appearance of the animal, a baby, according to biologist Mário Moscatelli, is not common in Rio de Janeiro waters.

In recent days, two other unusual visits have been recorded in the city. Last Wednesday (29), a capybara was spotted enjoying the sea from Ipanema beach. The next day, it was time for an alligator puppy to appear inside a condominium in Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

The shark even caught the attention of the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, who played with the situation on social networks. “Alligator ok! Capybara ok! Shark too? What a city!” exclaimed the mayor.

According to biologist Mario Moscatelli, bathers do not need to worry about the appearance of the shark, as the baby dogfish poses no risk. Despite the visit being rare, the biologist does not rule out other meetings.

“It was a rare occasion. This appearance of them [tubarões] it’s not often. And it’s not an encounter that, if it happens, will be a problem for human beings most of the time, because it’s a small animal. But when we talk about animals, anything can happen. We cannot say that a larger animal can see you as a potential prey, but that is very rare here”, explains Moscatelli.