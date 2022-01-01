River Plate makes super proposal for athlete intended by colorado

The fate of Independiente’s right-back, Fabrício Bustos, should not be Inter. The People’s Club is interested in the athlete, however, it should not advance.

Two reasons separate the athlete from Colorado. The first is a debt with the Argentine club of R$ 1 million related to the purchase of Víctor Cuesta, in 2017.

The second reason is River Plate’s interest in Bustos. The team commanded by Marcelo Gallardo offered a proposal of R$ 1 million dollars plus a loan from Santiago Montiel and Elias López. The information is from the Argentine press.

Reinforcements painting in Beira-Rio

On the other hand, forward Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa, is about to sign with Inter. The player arrives at Beira-Rio on a one-year loan, with no purchase obligation at the end of the contract.

Another player who is also well underway is Nikão, from Athletico-PR. The player must sign with Clube do Povo for 3 seasons, receiving something around R$ 450,000 monthly.