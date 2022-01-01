River’s highlight surpasses Hulk and Gabigol and elected King of America in 2021

photo: Disclosure / Conmebol River Plate forward was voted best of 2021

River Plate’s standout Julin lvarez was elected this Friday as King of America in 2021, an award organized by the newspaper El Pas. The athlete conquered the feat with 59 of the 213 votes (28%) and defeated important names such as Gabriel Barbosa (21%), from Flamengo, and Gustavo Gmez (14%), from Palmeiras.

Although the team was in the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, the River striker had a great performance in the second half of 2021.

With the campaign, he was called up by the Argentina team and was part of the champion squad of the Copa America, in addition to being called up by coach Lionel Scaloni to dispute the qualifiers.

In the season, lvarez scored 26 goals and gave 17 assists, making him the second best Argentine in the world, behind Lionel Messi.

Hulk shows off its Miami luxury penthouse; see pictures Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction Atltico’s Hulk presents his new coverage in Miami at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condominium – photo: Instagram/reproduction