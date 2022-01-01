Romance: Carla Diaz posted photo with councilor from São Paulo

Actress Carla Diaz published this Friday a photo in an atmosphere of romance with the councilor of the city of São Paulo, Felipe Becari. One of the images published shows the ex-BBB sitting between the parliamentarian’s legs and with her hands holding the back of her partner’s neck.

In the other photo, Carla Diaz is carried on Becari’s back. The councilor commented on the post: “And they learned to present themselves with moments of peace,” he wrote.

As soon as the photos were published, fans started sending messages of support for the two. “Casalzão”, wrote one. “Best wishes to you,” posted another.

Felipe Becari also posted a photo with actress Carla Diaz Photo: Reproduction

Becari also used social media to take up dating. He published a sequence of photos in the stories and asked in the first one: “What about nature?” In the second image, he asked: “What about passions?” The third image shows the councilor hugging Carla Diaz and the caption: “What about love?”.

Rumors about a possible relationship for the two began earlier this month. On December 8, a comment made by Becari increased speculation. In the publication, Becari mentions that “beside a great man there is a great woman, and vice versa”. Fans, then, began to speculate the relationship between the two, mentioning that the excerpt of the text would be in reference to the actress.