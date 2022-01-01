Salaries practiced in Series B weighed in the readjustments made by Cruzeiro – 01/01/2022

Between the end of Serie B last year and the beginning of the Minas Gerais Championship this year, Cruzeiro is undergoing its second reformulation. The first was made by the duo Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Alexandre Mattos, who would be Raposa’s football coach and director, respectively, in 2022, but were dismissed by Ronaldo Fenômeno. The owner of 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro imposes a real management shock within the club. If initially the payroll would be R$4.5 million per month, now it will be around R$1.5 million. A number that is not random.

Of course, Cruzeiro’s financial condition was decisive for the salary cuts, but Ronaldo’s team also took into account the salaries practiced in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. In the two editions that Raposa played in, in 2020 and 2021, six clubs had a payroll equal to or below R$1.5 million per month. Only Botafogo and Coritiba were above this value. Therefore, a number considered satisfactory for assembling a cast capable of fighting for access.

Reason for which the new direction of Cruzeiro promotes a second reformulation in the cast since the end of last season. If, at first, more than a dozen athletes were released and nine others were hired, now there is a renegotiation of contracts, whether for those who were already at Toca da Raposa or even for those who were scheduled to arrive in 2022.

Defender Sidnei and right-back Pará were announced at the beginning of last month, but they are no longer Cruzeiro players. Others may follow the same path and not even show up on the 4th. Goalkeeper Jailson, defender Maicon, defensive midfielders Machados and Pedro Castro, midfielders João Paulo and Fernando Neto and forward Edu complete the list of reinforcements already announced for the club starring for 2022.

Cruzeiro also renegotiates values ​​with home athletes, such as goalkeeper Fábio, defender Ramon, defensive midfielder Rômulo and Marcelo Moreno. The four will only stay at the club in case of salary reduction.