Saúde confirms two positive cases for H3N2 in Três Lagoas

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) confirmed this Thursday (30) two positive cases for H3N2 in Três Lagoas. The patients are a 64-year-old elderly woman and a 14-year-old adolescent who were admitted with respiratory symptoms at Hospital Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora, who underwent tests that confirmed the diagnosis for H3N2. One of them has already been discharged home and the other is doing well.

The Family and Community physician and the SMS Epidemiological Surveillance team, Vinícius de Jesus Rodrigues Neves said that the flu caused by the H3N2 virus is a common flu, similar to what we are used to, with symptoms such as fever (generally low), cough, prostration , body pain, headache, sore throat, sometimes diarrhea.

Most of the time there are no complications, but they can occur. The symptoms are similar to H1N1 flu and COVID-19, so you can’t tell which is which without a specific test.

However, precautions to prevent are the same: wash your hands well, sanitize surfaces, wear a mask, avoid agglomerations (especially in closed environments).

The doctor reinforced that it is important to remember to get vaccinated – vaccines against H3N2 and H1N1 are also available in basic health units for those who want to take it, taking care only to have a 15-day interval for the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have a flu or a fever, wait 30 days to get the vaccine.

Vinicius warns that those who have contracted the flu, as well as their families, must maintain isolation. And, as with COVID, there is no specific medication, although for some specific cases (risk group) Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) – can be used; medical prescription is required.

It’s important to remember to hydrate yourself a lot. The use of symptomatics for body pain, cough and fever can be performed. When in doubt, look for the Basic Health Unit closest to your home.

Finally, the Municipal Health Department reinforces the importance of isolation measures and the use of masks, in addition to avoiding crowding – if they occur, give preference to doing it between fully immunized people.