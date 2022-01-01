SC confirms first death from H3N2; victim was 12 years old

Santa Catarina confirmed the first death by H3N2 this Thursday (30), through the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive). The victim was a 12-year-old patient, resident of Brusque, who did not resist the disease and died in December.

In addition to the death from H3N2, the Health Department released the death by Influenza of a 96-year-old patient, resident of Joinville, also registered in December. However, the virus subtype has not been identified by Dive.

According to the agency, there are 47 cases of Influenza H3N2 confirmed in Santa Catarina until December, in addition to one person with H1N1, two with Influenza B and another five without identification of the virus subtyping.

The director of Dive, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, says that an alert was released last week for the SC health services. The orientation was to pay attention to seeking care in cases of flu and severe acute respiratory syndromes (SRAG).

– The cause of this search could be Influenza. It is important to remember that there are medications available for the treatment of Influenza. Health professionals should not wait for the confirmation result, but start treatment in suspicion – he says.

Fuck also points out that people need to step up prevention measures. Influenza has a form of transmission very similar to Covid-19, so it is important to maintain precautions such as cough etiquette and use of a mask in environments where there is no possibility of maintaining distance.

See other prevention measures:

– Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel;

– Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

– Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm when sneezing or coughing;

– Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

– Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

– Keep using the mask, especially in poorly ventilated areas or where it is not possible to maintain social distance;

– Keep the rooms well ventilated;

– Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of flu;

– Avoid leaving the house during a period of disease transmission;

– Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

– Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.

