Science explains what happens to the body in drunkenness

The end of the year parties always yield moments washed down with lots of drinks. But do you know what happens in your body when you drink alcohol?

The main action of ethyl alcohol or ethanol is the inhibition of the central nervous system, and according to chemist Carlos Alberto da Silva Riehl, coordinator of the Forensic Chemistry Laboratory, of the Chemistry Institute of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), when it enters the bloodstream, it spreads throughout the body until it reaches the brain.

“As it is a less polar molecule than water, but very soluble in this medium, when it reaches the synaptic clefts (a place where one neuron exchanges chemical information with another), it makes it difficult for neurotransmitters to move between them, causing a certain slowness in our actions, which thus generates what we call drunkenness,” he explained to the G1.

According to the specialist, at first, people are uninhibited, due to the feeling of general well-being. After being absorbed from the stomach, ethanol travels to the liver where it is metabolized. Gradually it reaches neurons inhibiting some neurotransmitters, which generates euphoria and greater sociability, explaining why some people become super talkative.