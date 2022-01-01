Scientists discover snake species from Instagram post – News

A group of Indian scientists discovered a new species of snake after seeing the animal in an Instagram post. The photo was posted by university student Virendar Bhardwaj, who decided to register the wild animals that lived near his residence, in the Churah Valley region.

The June 5, 2020 publication came to researcher Zeeshan Mirza of the National Center for Biological Sciences in Bangalore, India. Instantly, the researcher noticed that this snake was unlike any he knew.

The animal belongs to the Kukri snake group, but it had different traits than the common Oligodon arnensis. To study the species, Mirza and Bhardwaj had to exhaustively search for the animal to carry out the study.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, made research into the snake found by Bhardwaj take longer than usual, as laboratories and biology institutes were closed due to the country’s restrictive measures.

After months of waiting, Mirza’s team can conduct tests on the snake to determine which species it was. Books and tomography exams were analyzed to understand the animal’s morphology.

According to the Good News Network website, research carried out by Mirza and other scientists indicate that the species, dubbed the Oligodon churahensis named after the place where it was found, it was in fact unknown.

“It is very interesting to see how an image on Instagram led to the discovery of a snake so beautiful that, until recently, it remained hidden from the world”, highlights Mirza.

Also according to the researcher, the region where the snake was found is “little explored, especially in terms of herpetological diversity”, that is, to which group certain amphibians belong.