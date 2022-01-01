see 5 new features that are coming

With just over a year, Pix, which was launched in October 2020, already has more than 115 million users and approximately 1.2 billion transactions throughout the Brazilian territory.

The success of this method of payment is due to the ease and agility it offers compared to other services offered by financial institutions. The lack of cost to carry out the operations is also an advantage for both individuals and companies.

It is expected that in 2022, the Central Bank will release at least five new functions for the tool, check which they are:

offline pix

Offline Pix will allow the user to make payments without having to be connected to the internet. This feature is still in the testing and evaluation phase, with three different technologies.

pix approximation

Pix approximation will enable payments via cell phone approximation on the card machine.

automatic debit pix

This modality will allow users to schedule the payment of water, electricity and telephone bills through automatic debit with Pix.

guaranteed pix

Guaranteed Pix will allow the user to split payments and also schedule them through Pix.

international pix

A partnership between the Central Bank and countries such as Italy and England will be able to offer customers the possibility of making international transfers through the tool. The launch of this modality does not have a date yet.

It is worth remembering that, according to information disclosed by BC on its website, there is no minimum limit for payments or transfers via Pix, which means that users can make transactions from R$0.01.

In general, there is also no maximum value limit. However, financial institutions offering the service can establish maximum value limits based on fraud risk mitigation criteria and on money laundering and terrorist financing prevention criteria.