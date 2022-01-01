See Cruzeiro forecasts for 2022, according to Mago dos Cristais

After two years of confusion and defeat, Cruzeiro will still live, in 2022, a turbulent period on the pitch, far from the new investments made by Ronaldo Fenômeno in the team. The prediction is from “Mago dos Cristais”, Gildo Minghelli, seer and pai de santo, who traditionally makes predictions for Super.FC.

“Cruzeiro, even with all this investment, will need a lot of help. But it will have a lot of difficulties to go up. There will be many changes. Coach and other people left the club. And those who have already been fired generated heavy energy. This makes the work environment heavy. The club needs to do an energy cleanup. A work of spirituality to calm the situation. If you don’t clean it, it will be another difficult year”, he declares.

“For Cruzeiro, that doubt remains. The club only deals with the material plane and still has the need to deal with the spiritual plane. Something there doesn’t fit right. Money alone will not be able to solve it. It will be very difficult to leave Serie B and go to Serie A. I still see a lot of internal disputes there”, he concludes.

