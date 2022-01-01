See the dozens drawn this Thursday

THE Box draw this Thursday (30) the dozens of Quina’s contest 5743. For today, the award is for BRL 5.5 million. The draw took place in the city of São Paulo (SP) at 8 pm and you can follow the result here at Tribuna!

Result of Quina 5743

– 09, 49, 51, 54, 71.

How to play at Quina?

Quina is daily, from Monday to Saturday, and usually pays millionaire prizes. You can compete by betting from 5 to 15 tens, among the 80 available on the wheel. The bettor wins if he hits two to five tens. As in almost all Caixa lotteries, you can bet on Surpresinha, when the system randomly chooses the tens, and also choose Teimosinha, which repeats the same sequence for 3, 6, 12, 18 and 24 consecutive draws.

The minimum bet amount is $2 for 5 tens.

award and probability

If there is no winner in any prize range, the values ​​accumulate for the next competition, in the respective ranges. The winner can receive their prize at any accredited lottery outlet or at Caixa branches. If the net premium exceeds R$1,332.78 (gross of R$1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa branches.

The chance of hitting the five tens and taking the maximum Quina payout is 1 for 24,040,016 and increases considerably as you bet more tens. Whoever bets 15 tens has increased the probability of hitting to 1 by 4,504.50. Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.