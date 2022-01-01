see what to do before and after drinking

At the end of the year, the atmosphere at the end of yet another cycle inspires reunions with friends and family, in addition to the traditional New Year and Christmas parties. However, it is very common that the get togethers are watered with alcohol, which causes the famous hangover.

When consumed in excess, the drink can literally turn into a headache the next day, and a hangover becomes inevitable. Regardless of the quality or type of alcoholic product, just drink too much, forget about water and not eat properly to suffer the consequences.

To avoid a strong hangover, check out below for some tips to be followed before, during and after drinking alcohol.

1. Drink water while drinking alcohol

Drinking water between drinks can help prevent a hangover, explains nutritionist Laura Silva. Upon waking up, it is essential to continue hydrating to replace the water lost during drinking: alcohol is a diuretic and increases the desire to urinate, eliminating the fluid from the body. Coconut water and fruits such as watermelon, pineapple and cantaloupe help a lot, as they are rich in water.

2. Have a good diet and avoid drinking on an empty stomach

It is important to balance alcohol consumption with meals at the end of the year. Eating is necessary to defend the body from exposure to alcohol. “Most of the time, people end up just eating snacks or not even that, preferring the drink, but having a full meal helps a lot to avoid a hangover”, warns the nutritionist.

The recommendation is to opt for foods rich in whole carbohydrates, such as pasta and bread, as well as some potatoes.

3. Hydrate yourself in advance

“If you already know that there will be an event at night, start hydrating beforehand. The problem with a hangover is that the body loses its ability to metabolize alcohol, becoming saturated and intoxicated. When we are dehydrated, we cannot eliminate the toxins”, explains sports nutritionist Isabela Zago, from the GO Nutri clinic.

4. Try not to overdo it

In the company of friends and family, it’s hard to contain the excitement of your favorite drink. However, the best way to avoid a hangover remains to drink in moderation or choose non-alcoholic options.