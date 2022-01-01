Shark: woman dies of Influenza A

An 85-year-old woman, resident of Tubarão, died this week of Influenza A. The elderly woman was admitted to the Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceição (HNSC) last Sunday (26) and died this Wednesday (29).

The laboratory tests that confirmed that it was influenza A were ready this Friday (31) and confirmed the strain. The HNSC team has already notified the Municipal and State epidemiological surveillance.

This is the first death from Influenza A confirmed in Tubarão and Amurel. This week, a 12-year-old girl died of H3N2 flu in Brusque.

The case was confirmed late this Thursday night (30) by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of the State (Dive). Before her, one death from influenza A, of a 96-year-old woman, resident of Joinville, was also confirmed.

So far, Santa Catarina has 55 cases of Influenza: one of influenza A H1N1, two of influenza B, 47 of influenza A H3 and five of influenza A.

The influenza virus is an acute febrile infectious disease, with an increased risk of complications in some vulnerable groups. The disease can progress to more severe forms, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and even death.

Vaccination campaign had low adherence in 2021

For the 23rd National Vaccination Campaign, held from April 14 to July 9 this year, the state distributed 2,757,310 doses of vaccine against H1N1, H3N2 and strain B.

Despite the efforts, membership this year was lower. So much so, that at the end of the campaign, the Ministry of Health (MS) recommended the continuation of the application of the vaccine, for the entire population from 6 months of age, in addition to the groups listed as priority.

Until this Thursday (30), vaccination coverage achieved in Santa Catarina is 67.5%.

prevention measures

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel;

Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm when sneezing or coughing;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

Keep the mask on, especially in poorly ventilated places or where it is not possible to maintain social distance;

Keep environments well ventilated;

Avoid close contact with people who have signs or symptoms of flu;

Avoid leaving the house during a period of disease transmission;

Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.

