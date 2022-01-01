Sick, Xanddy will spend New Year’s Eve isolated without Carla Perez, understand

– Continues after the ad –



Xanddy still recovering from covid-19, the singer decided to use social media to reassure his fans and update him on his health.

The singer, who is isolated to fulfill his quarantine, gave a vengeance and told how his New Year will be. Worried about not transmitting the virus to anyone else, he’ll make it through alone. The artist said that his wife, dancer Carla Perez, did not contract the disease and that because of that he will stay away from the famous, he said last Friday, 31.

Xandy took the opportunity to thank and make a request for

the year 2022 is better, as the last two years have been taken over by the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m still isolated, but everything is fine. I’m feeling so much better. Practically normal, already. I just had my coffee, it has to be like that”.

“I can’t go around eating elsewhere. Carla is here by my side”, he started.

Even isolated, he said that everything is going well, and he spoke about his wife’s health status, which is fine, since she did not contract the virus: “For anyone who is asking about Carla, she looks great. Her test came back negative. It continues to preserve itself. Take care of me, but take care of preserving yourself. Even though I’m isolated here, I’m very well accompanied, look at this incredible view”, he said.

