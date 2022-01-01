Simaria surprises when talking about a possible dating and shocks the children

simaria, from the duo with Simone, opened the Instagram question box last Thursday (30) to answer questions from followers alongside their children, Giovanna and Pawel In one of the questions, the children answered if they would let the sertaneja date again after the end of their marriage.

“She does not have [paquera]. She won’t have it!”, shot the children of the sertaneja. “Do you want mommy to get a boyfriend?”asked Simaria. “No! Do you know what we want? One day they told me what it was going to be [o nome do] Wi-Fi and it was going to be: ‘Divorced Forever’, but Mom wouldn’t let me.”, said Giovanna.

In August 2021, Simaria announced the end of her marriage to the Spaniard Vicente Escrig after 14 years together. Apparently, the singer has been enjoying her single life.

Simaria talks about the end of her marriage

At the time of the divorce, the sertaneja used her social networks to announce that she and Vicente were no longer together. In the post, Simone’s sister said that she preferred to divulge the information herself before someone leaked.

“Before the news gets out, I’ll tell you myself. I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out very clearly. We had a wonderful time together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest assets. I pray to God that Vicente will be very happy, because he deserves it”, she wrote at the time.

Also in the report, Simaria said that everything was fine with her. “Any change that happens for the better will always be welcome. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved so much”, said the singer.

the beginning of the relationship

In an interview with Gshow, in 2017, the sertaneja revealed that she met her ex-husband in 2006 through the social network Orkut.

“I met the bofe on Orkut, can you believe it? The handsome guy saw that I was Brazilian, sent a message and I, who am not a fool or anything, took the lead. A love of webcam, of everyday conversation”, joked the artist on the occasion.