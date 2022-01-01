Six products that Apple could launch in 2022 | Electronics

Apple may present a new generation of AirPods Pro and renew most computers with M1 Pro and Max processors. Among the candidates for the upgrade are the MacBook Air and iMac Pro, which can get a 27-inch Mini LED screen and the same 120 Hz rate present in MacBooks Pro.

Next, the TechAll lists some expectations for you to stay on top of rumors about these and other possible releases of the brand for the next year.

🎧 Headset of the future can be ‘almost invisible’ and have more autonomy

Apple’s new generation of premium wireless headphones could appear in 2022 with significant changes. According to market analysts, the expectation around the new AirPods Pro is that Apple will apply a complete redesign of the product, completely eliminating the characteristic earpiece stem and going down a more minimalist path.

Another novelty that you can paint on AirPods Pro 2 is the inclusion of a series of sensors to monitor the user’s quality of life and health. The eventual addition of these sensors would give the headphones an Apple Watch-like appeal by providing real-time reading of the user’s condition on Apple devices.

The MacBook Air was left out of the updates Apple promoted to its notebook lineup with the arrival of the new MacBook Pro in October. Sold only with the M1 processor option, the “entry” laptop from apple could be in the brand’s crosshairs for an update in 2022.

Rumors about the new generation of the notebook bet on colorful design — borrowing the squarer colors and lines that debuted on the iMac with M1. The screen, which can appear with more discreet edges, should also bet on mini LED technology, a success in the new MacBook Pro. Unlike them, the Air would only have USB-C ports.

The 27-inch version of Apple’s all in one could hit the market in the fall of 2022. The computer will be able to take advantage of design elements from the 24-inch iMac, the mini LED screens up to 120 Hz already available on MacBooks Pro, and versions with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, which successfully debuted on Apple notebooks launched in 2021.

The design with a larger surface than laptops would allow the processors to deliver even more performance, making the computer an even more attractive proposition for content creators and professionals working in industries that demand a lot of computing power.

Of all Apple computers, the Mac Pro is the one with the fewest rumors and fewest leaks, something that may indicate that there are no plans for a new generation anytime soon, as in Apple’s workstation cycles, which can cost more than R$ 500 thousand in the Brazilian market.

What is expected of an eventual novelty for the line is the migration to Apple Silicon chips with 32 cores, accompanied by an integrated 128 GPU, retiring the use of Intel Core and Xeon — including Radeon Pro — used in the last generations. It’s also possible that Apple’s most powerful computer will get a redesign.

The MacBook Pro got a generous redesign in 2021 in addition to new processors, a move that greatly reduces the possibility of a more drastic intervention in the design, which, with a 120 Hz mini LED display, HDMI feedback and memory card reader, did very well. received by consumers and critics. What may appear are MacBooks Pro with a new generation of M processors from Apple.

It’s a little different for the Mac Mini, whose last cycle was in 2020, along with the MacBook Air. Apple’s compact desktop is on the market with the M1 and could eventually benefit from options with the M1 Pro and even the future M2, as indicated by some leaks and reports produced by market analysts.