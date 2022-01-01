Small miracle’, says the health secretary about a baby who showed vital signs before the burial in Rondônia

“Small miracle”. This is the description that the medical team gives to the premature baby who presented vital signs after being presumed dead, in Ariquemes (RO). The child’s family, on the other hand, defends the idea that the entire situation is the result of medical negligence. The municipal health department declared that it opened an administrative process to investigate the case.

“I was outraged because I didn’t see that effort of ‘let’s try to save this child’s life anyway'”, comments the baby’s grandmother, who prefers not to identify herself.

The woman reports that her 18-year-old daughter did not know she was pregnant. They reportedly sought out two health units in the city, while the young woman was in severe pain and bleeding, before getting medical attention.

According to the city’s health secretary, Milena Pietrobon, the young woman was seen at an Emergency Care Unit (UPA). At the scene, the doctor would have immediately realized that it was a pregnancy.

“She had increased uterine height, above the umbilical scar. It’s written there, as a hypothesis of ‘abortion or miscarriage’ diagnosis. All blood tests, ultrasound, pregnancy test were requested and she was medicated, then she left with everyone the orders in hand”, he comments.

The young woman returned home, but around 3:00 am the family says that she could no longer stand the pain and decided to try to go back to the hospital.

“When I left the house to get the car and open the gate, she just screamed ‘Something is coming out of me’. That’s when the baby came out”, recalls the grandmother.

The grandmother reports that she was paralyzed for a few moments, not knowing what to do. She also claims that she heard the child crying and saw the little eyes blinking, giving a sign of life. According to the woman, in less than 5 minutes they arrived at the hospital.

“She was later admitted to the hospital with the baby in her lap wrapped in towels, still with the placenta, saying that this baby was born at home”, reports the health secretary.

Currently, the baby, who is a boy, is hospitalized in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the health status is considered stable. The family has not yet had time to choose the little one’s name, but they are eagerly awaiting his arrival at home.

The 18-year-old mother of the baby was discharged this Wednesday morning (29) and is in good health.

Despite the grandmother’s claim that she heard the child cry, the health professionals signed the baby’s death certificate as “stillborn”, that is, stillborn. An undertaker was called to the health unit to collect the child. About four hours later, while preparing the body for burial, the man noticed signs of breathing and heartbeat and took the child to a hospital.

“For me it’s a miracle. I saw the doctor talking and she was very clear in her desperation telling me that this baby was dead. The funeral home came to get him and he was dead. Somehow that heartbeat came back”, comments the secretary.

Dissatisfied with the whole situation, the family and the funeral home registered an incident report at the Integrated Public Security Unit (Unisp) in Ariquemes. The case must be investigated by the Civil Police.

“I put my little hand up and said ‘people are you sure this child is dead?’ And they said ‘it’s dead, I don’t have to do anything else'”, recalls the baby’s grandmother.

Baby presumed dead is stable and admitted to the Neonatal ICU in Ariquemes

The municipal health department declared that it opened an administrative investigation process to investigate everything that happened.