Space Telescope James Webb seen traveling through space; see image

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) of the United States Space Agency (NASA) was seen cruising through space into the depths of the Universe to observe distant stars and galaxies. Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masi managed to capture images of the observatory through the robotic telescope “Elena”, from the Virtual Telescope Project.

Launched into space a few days ago, in a major maneuver that even involved Brazil, the JWST is ready to begin the next phases of its mission. After activating its broadband, the telescope capable of capturing infrared light will unfold like an origami to correctly position its mirrors.

The GIF below shows a single, unfiltered, 120-second exposure of the JWST flying through space at an altitude of 550,000 kilometers — nearly 1.5 times the average distance from the Moon. The observatory is marked by an arrow.