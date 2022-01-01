Disney+ series was the first to feature variant concept on the MCU!

In Spider-Man: No Return Home, we saw three Peter Parker interacting in the same movie after some problems with the multiverse. But as the feature connects with Loki, the Disney+ series that introduced the idea of ​​variants to Marvel Cinematic Universe and may have created chaos in the Multiverse? The screenwriters of the movie, Erik Sommers and Chris McKeena, clarified this issue in a new interview.

throughout the first season of Loki, fans followed the God of Cheating journey against AVT alongside Sylvie, its variant. As the story progressed, we got to know other versions of the anti-hero, which were completely different from what MCU fans were used to. In the last episode, Sylvie ends up killing the one who remains, leaving the timeline (and perhaps the multiverse) even more chaotic than it already was.

Taking into account the chaos that takes place in Spider-Man: No Return Home, with variants and characters from other universes springing up on the MCU, many fans wondered if the two works were directly connected. So the screenwriters decided to explain what happened.

Speaking to The Wrap, Erik Sommers made it clear that Loki’s script did not influence their work.

“We were already on this path when the end of Loki happened,” he said. “We all feel like, it really makes things easier. This is going to be amazing, because it shows that there is a problem in the multiverse.”

Chris McKeena, co-writer of Teioso’s film, completed:

“Whether certain things that were happening in Loki line up, in terms of exploding the timeline at the same time Doctor Strange is casting the spell, that’s something I don’t know.” confesses. “I’m sure there are conversations at Marvel [Studios] about this. But we were aware of a lot of different things that were going on, and we could tap into them, we could also be affected by them, but in the end we had our own battle. [com o roteiro] To face.”

How will the MCU look after so much chaos in the multiverse? Just waiting to find out.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is playing in theaters.

Below, see also: