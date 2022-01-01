STF suspends the MEC act and releases the passport requirement for the vaccine

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, this Friday (31), the suspension of the act of the Ministry of Education that prohibited the requirement of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in federal universities and institutes.

In the decision, the minister stressed that health is a duty of the State. “It is never too much to remember that health, according to the Constitution, is a right for all and an inalienable duty of the Brazilian State, guaranteed through public policies aimed at reducing the risk of disease and other health problems, whose main pillar is the SUS” , determined Lewandowski.

The minister’s decision ends the validity of the order published last Thursday (30) by the Ministry of Education. The measure, defended by Minister Milton Ribeiro, prohibited federal universities from requiring proof of vaccination for the entry of students and professionals.

In the opinion, it was said that the requirement of proof of vaccination “as an indirect means of inducing compulsory vaccination can only be established by law”. The measure was criticized by several specialists and educational institutions, and was quickly brought to justice through a lawsuit filed by the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB).

In the decision of the STF that released the requirement for a vaccine passport at federal universities, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski claimed that educational institutions have administrative autonomy to decide on the matter.

“Educational institutions therefore have the authority to exercise their university autonomy and can legitimately demand proof of vaccination,” wrote Lewandowski.

Even before the Supreme Court decision releasing proof of vaccination at universities, some educational institutions had already put the measure into practice. At the University of São Paulo (USP), an ordinance published in August informed that teachers and civil servants who were not vaccinated would have seven days to immunize themselves before returning to work.

On December 10, the CEPE (Chamber of Teaching, Research and Extension) of Unicamp (State University of Campinas) issued decision CEPE A-21/21, which determined that all undergraduate, graduate, extension and Technical Colleges “are required to complete the vaccination schedule and its due proof before the University to attend on-campus activities”.

On August 26, the Covid-19 committee at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) decided that all teaching, technical-administrative staff and students with a complete vaccination schedule for Covid-19 “could return to face-to-face activities. Those not vaccinated could face sanctions”.