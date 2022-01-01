Stop vacillating and get access to Live Gold, Game Pass and EA Play for R$25 per month

Have you ever thought how much money you can save?

The idea is to show that with the same amount you spend on the McDonalds or Burger King (hello mendesjf86), can you sign the Ultimate Game Pass, and also have access to more than 400* games on the Game Pass (Xbox and PC), play online and chat with friends with the Live Gold, and can play the titles of the EA PLAY.

And to start developing our explanation (and reasoning) let’s brush up on the following: 12 Months of Live Gold cost on average R$199, 12 months of Game Pass cost on average BRL 300, 12 months of EA PLAY cost R$109 and a launch game costs an average of R$199 – R$299 real. If you put it at the end of the pencil, we are talking about an initial cost of R$800 just to start the game.

So why pay all this if with less than BRL 25 per month can you play games and access an almost infinite library of hat-off games? We are not inventing the wheel, but the idea here is to pass some ‘tricks‘ that will bring more savings to your wallet.

Yes, it is possible! You can ONLY subscribe to the Live Gold and ONLY the Game Pass, but then you will lose more things like access to the EA PLAY and also the xCloud (and other things) that are coming just for GAME PASS ULTIMATE subscriber, which puts it all mixed up. So at this point we recommend you subscribe to this service as follows:

How to begin:

Share your account with another person

Buy 12*, 24* or 36* month subscription Live Gold

Divide* the cost of the tuition/annual fee

Transform subscriber account into Ultimate Game Pass per *BRL 5 or *BRL 45

By doing this procedure you will have access to:

All the benefits of Live Gold , get 2 to 4 free games every month and save up to 10% to 95% in the Microsoft Store.

Unlimited access to over 300 games through the Game Pass.

Unlimited access to over 80 games through the EA PLAY .

. Xbox Exclusive and Third Party Games* on the day they are released.

Use your subscription to play games on Xbox and/or Windows 10 (PC).

Use your subscription to play games on a mobile device via xCloud*.

Now comes the explanation, PAY ATTENTION!

The explanation isn’t a bullshit or hardcore financial math, but if you’ve come across a lot of asterisk *** up there, we will explain point by point how the tactic works.

Per Microsoft policies and rules, you can purchase 12, 24 or 36 months maximum of LIVE GOLD, which is just the service for playing online, chatting with friends and other things. As at this time Live Gold is an open question, and we are not sure if it will be removed as a subscription plan, we recommend you purchase 3 years (36 months) of Live Gold, redeem it in the account that will be the main one and only then purchase only 1 month of Game Pass Ultimate for R$ 5, if your account is new, or R$ 45 if you have already used the benefit at some point.

Once this is done, your account will be automatically converted to 36 months of Ultimate Game Pass, which includes Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Live Gold and now EA PLAY as well.

Calculation example (For Ultimate Non-Subscribers): If you purchase 36 months of Live Gold for R$199 x 3 = BRL 597, dividing the value of 3 years by 12 months = BRL 49.75. If you split an account with a friend, they are BRL 24.90 per month per person. Then just activate the Game Pass Ultimate for R$5.

Calculation example (For those who have already signed): The difference here is that if you’ve already used the R$5 offer to become Ultimate, you can’t use it anymore, in which case you buy 36 months of Live Gold for R$199 x 3 = BRL 597, however soon after, you will have to convert to ULTIMATE for the price of R$44.90 for 1 month. Here the monthly cost will be more or less ÷ 12 months = BRL 53.50 something around of BRL 26.75 for each person.

Important: You need to pay 12, 24 or 36 months in cash. The idea is that once purchased, you will be able to play for the period purchased without monthly bills, but if you dilute it in months you will have great savings.

Important: Never redeem Live Gold if you are an ULTIMATE subscriber, as the conversion will be 3 to 1, that is, if you buy 12 months of Gold, it will be converted into 4 months of ULTIMATE. Always do the reverse, wait for your Ultimate to expire and start the process always redeeming LIVE GOLD first.

SHARE YOUR ACCOUNT, YES, SHARE

First of all, the best way to save is by sharing! Yes, sharing! This is old stuff, but maybe some people don’t know it yet, but it’s possible to share your Microsoft account with someone else. To learn more just visit our article ‘Learn to share your XBOX account’.

Learn to share your XBOX account

EA PLAY

It is worth it? This is a trick question, however, in my point of view it is still valid. I’ll explain why: Even knowing that unlike the Game Pass, the EA PLAY does not receive the Electronic Arts release game for ‘free’ in the library, you as a subscriber will be entitled to 10 hours. Then that FIFA 22 … New Battlefield, Battlefront, Need for Speed ​​and more will be there for you to enjoy for 10 hours, and … if you like it you can buy the game with 10% off for platform subscribers.

That’s it? No! All* Electronic Arts games become available there after a while (Avg 6 months after release). So today you can already have access to an average of 30 games like FIFA 21, Madden 21, NHL, Need for Speed ​​Rivals or Payback, Plants vs Zombies 1 and 2, Battlefield V, BF1 etc.

Valor: R$ 9.90 por mês, ou R$ 109 no plano anual.

Positive side: Exclusive access to EA games, 10 hours free on launches and subscriber discount on game purchases.

Negative side: Games that you may have already purchased and/or purchased in other ways, release titles take up to 6 (or more) months to appear in the catalog.

IMPORTANT DETAIL

We count 400 games based on the following criteria:

380+ games on Ultimate Game Pass

Games with Gold 4 games x 12 months = 48, in 3 years is 144 games .

4 games x 12 months = 48, in . (optional) 70+ games on EA ACCESS, with an average of 2 new ones per year

If this isn’t a SUPER deal, you’re going to be framed as The Vacilon/Bladder of the Century. #bejumelig

THE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Furthermore Ultimate subscribers have access to the XCLOUD that allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.