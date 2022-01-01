Storm damages the roof of the São Vicente Municipal Hospital and water invades the health unit; VIDEO

The storm that hit Baixada Santista this Friday (31) also did not forgive the Municipal Hospital of São Vicente (formerly Crei). The roof gave way with the infiltration and flooded several wards of the unit, which needed to be isolated for risks to patients, caregivers and health professionals. Mayor Kayo Amado (Podemos) was at the site to check the damage and indicate, together with the technical team, palliative solutions that allow for the service.


“The reception at the entrance was reached and we had to make corrections. The reception on the left side, in the offices, we had to interdict it so as not to pose risks to the population. We made internal adjustments so that we can maintain the services”, said the head of the Executive in an interview with the tribune.


As soon as the water invaded the unit, the service was stopped and all those present were taken to places considered safe – without infiltration.


The rain also left the main streets and avenues of São Vicente, both in the Insular Area and in the Continental Area, completely flooded and affected the traffic of vehicles.


