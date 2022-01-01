Storm damages the roof of the São Vicente Municipal Hospital and water invades the health unit; VIDEO

The storm that hit Baixada Santista this Friday (31) also did not forgive the Municipal Hospital of São Vicente (formerly Crei). The roof gave way with the infiltration and flooded several wards of the unit, which needed to be isolated for risks to patients, caregivers and health professionals. Mayor Kayo Amado (Podemos) was at the site to check the damage and indicate, together with the technical team, palliative solutions that allow for the service.



