Storm winds may hit BH and over 500 cities in Minas Gerais at the turn – Gerais

Flood car on Rua Joaquim Murtinho, in Belo Horizonte
Last Tuesday (28/12), rain flooded Rua Joaquim Murtinho, near Av. Prudente de Morais (photo: Túlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

The year 2021 appears to be challenging right up to the last moment. Residents of more than 500 cities in Minas Gerais (see list below), including Belo Horizonte, should pay attention at the turn of the year: more precisely, until 11:00 this Saturday (1st/1), the first day of 2022. This is because the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued an alert classified as “danger” for rain with wind up to 100 km/h.

“Rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day, intense winds (60-100 km/h). Risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”, says the communiqué from the institute. According to the Beaufort Scale, used to measure the intensity of winds, a speed above 89 km/h is considered a storm – and can cause structural damage to buildings.

Inmet guides:

  • In case of wind gusts: (do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falls and electrical discharges and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards)
  • If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the main power board.
  • Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193)

See the list of cities where rain can be heavy at the turn of the year

  1. abbey of the gilts
  2. Abaete
  3. acaiac
  4. long water
  5. aguanil
  6. Aiuroca
  7. alagoa
  8. Albertina
  9. beyond Paraíba
  10. privets
  11. Alfredo Vasconcelos
  12. Alpinópolis
  13. Altering
  14. Alto Rio Doce
  15. Alvinópolis
  16. walks
  17. andreland
  18. Antonio Carlos
  19. Araçaí
  20. Aracitaba
  21. Araguari
  22. Arantine
  23. Araporan
  24. Arapuá
  25. Araújos
  26. Araxa
  27. archebourg
  28. bows
  29. Sanded
  30. Argirita
  31. Arinos
  32. Astolf Dutra
  33. Augusto de Lima
  34. Baependi
  35. bucket
  36. bamboo
  37. southern flag
  38. Baron de Cocais
  39. Barbacena
  40. long bar
  41. clay
  42. Belmiro Braga
  43. Belo Horizonte
  44. beautiful valley
  45. betim
  46. strong bias
  47. spouts
  48. pouches
  49. Good Hope
  50. mouth of mines
  51. good order
  52. Good Garden of Mines
  53. Bom Jesus da Penha
  54. Good Jesus of Amparo
  55. good rest
  56. Good success
  57. bonfim
  58. Bonfinópolis of Minas
  59. edge of the forest
  60. Botelhos
  61. Brasilândia de Minas
  62. Bras Pires
  63. Brazopolis
  64. little mist
  65. Bueno Brandão
  66. Buenopolis
  67. Buritis
  68. Buriti tree
  69. big headboard
  70. Cape Green
  71. waterfall of silver
  72. waterfall of mines
  73. golden waterfall
  74. Caetanopolis
  75. Caete
  76. syrups
  77. Camacho
  78. Camanducaia
  79. cambui
  80. Cambuquira
  81. Campaign
  82. country
  83. meadow green
  84. Beautiful field
  85. middle field
  86. Flower field
  87. High Fields
  88. General Fields
  89. canapolis
  90. green cane
  91. lamps
  92. new chapel
  93. Capetinga
  94. White grass
  95. Capinópolis
  96. Capitol
  97. Caranaiba
  98. Carandaí
  99. Careaçu
  100. Carmo da Cachoeira
  101. Carmo da Mata
  102. Carmo de Minas
  103. Carmo do Cajuru
  104. Carmo do Paranaíba
  105. Carmo do Rio Claro
  106. Carmopolis of Minas
  107. frowns
  108. Carvalhópolis
  109. oaks
  110. Big house
  111. rich gravel
  112. Cassia
  113. Cataguases
  114. high vanes
  115. Norwegian High Waterfalls
  116. caxambu
  117. Cedar of Abaeté
  118. ECU
  119. farm
  120. squeak
  121. Cypotanea
  122. Claraval
  123. Claudius
  124. Coimbra
  125. Commander Gomes
  126. Conceição da Aparecida
  127. Conceição da Barra de Minas
  128. Conceição das Alagoas
  129. Conceição das Pedras
  130. Conceição do Pará
  131. Conceição do Rio Verde
  132. Conception of the Diamonds
  133. ends
  134. Congonhal
  135. Congonhas
  136. Northern Congonhas
  137. Conquest
  138. Counselor Lafaiete
  139. Consolation
  140. Score
  141. coconut Grove
  142. Cordisburgo
  143. Cordislândia
  144. Corinth
  145. Coromandel
  146. Colonel Pacheco
  147. Colonel Xavier Chaves
  148. Danta Stream
  149. Bom Jesus Stream
  150. deep stream
  151. crystals
  152. christian ottoni
  153. Cristina
  154. cruciland
  155. Fortress Cruise
  156. Cruzília
  157. curve
  158. Delfim Moreira
  159. Delphinopolis
  160. Delta
  161. Uncovered
  162. Exile from Entre Rios
  163. exile of Melo
  164. Diogo de Vasconcelos
  165. Divinesia
  166. Divinopolis
  167. New currency
  168. Don Bosco
  169. Dom Silverio
  170. gift vicious
  171. Mrs Eusebia
  172. Field Pains
  173. Indaiá pains
  174. pains of the cloud
  175. Doresópolis
  176. Golden Quarry
  177. Eloi Mendes
  178. Between Rivers of Minas
  179. emeralds
  180. Holy Spirit of the Golden
  181. Stowage
  182. Star of Indaiá
  183. southern star
  184. Chamber Ewbank
  185. extreme
  186. Fame
  187. Felixland
  188. Forestry
  189. ant
  190. handsome
  191. fortress of mines
  192. Fortune of Mines
  193. Border
  194. fruity
  195. Funiland
  196. Goianá
  197. Gonçalves
  198. Gouveia
  199. grupiara
  200. Guapé
  201. Guaraciaba
  202. Guaranesia
  203. Guarani
  204. Guarara
  205. Head Guard
  206. Guaxupé
  207. handlebar
  208. guimarania
  209. guiricema
  210. Gurinhatan
  211. Heliodora
  212. Ibertioga
  213. Ibia
  214. Ibiraci
  215. Ibirite
  216. Ibitiura de Minas
  217. Ibituruna
  218. stream
  219. Igaratinga
  220. Iguatama
  221. Ijaci
  222. Ilicinea
  223. Inconfident
  224. Indianopolis
  225. ingaí
  226. Inhauma
  227. Inimutaba
  228. Ipiaçu
  229. Ipuiuna
  230. Iraí de Minas
  231. Itabira
  232. Itabirite
  233. Itaguara
  234. Itajubá
  235. Itamarati of Minas
  236. Itamogi
  237. itamonte
  238. Itanhandu
  239. Itapagipe
  240. Itapecerica
  241. Itapeva
  242. Itatiaiucu
  243. Itaú de Minas
  244. Itaúna
  245. Itaverava
  246. Ituiutaba
  247. Itumirim
  248. Iturama
  249. Itutinga
  250. Jaboticatubas
  251. jacui
  252. jacutinga
  253. japaraíba
  254. Jeceaba
  255. Jequitibá
  256. Jesuânia
  257. João Pinheiro
  258. Juatuba
  259. Juiz de Fora
  260. Juruaia
  261. Lagamar
  262. Lagoa da Prata
  263. golden lagoon
  264. Formosa Lagoon
  265. large lagoon
  266. Santa Lagoon
  267. Lambari
  268. lamin
  269. Lassance
  270. mines
  271. Leandro Ferreira
  272. Leopoldine
  273. Freedom
  274. Lima Duarte
  275. West lime tree
  276. Lamps
  277. Light
  278. Axe
  279. Mother of God of Mines
  280. wonders
  281. sea ​​of ​​spain
  282. Mary of Faith
  283. Mariana
  284. Mario Campos
  285. Marippa de Minas
  286. Marmelopolis
  287. Martinho Campos
  288. Matthew Rudder
  289. Matthias Barbosa
  290. small woods
  291. morning
  292. Medeiros
  293. mercies
  294. Minduri
  295. Miraí
  296. Coin
  297. Moema
  298. monjoles
  299. Monsignor Paul
  300. Monte Alegre de Minas
  301. Monte Belo
  302. Mount Carmel
  303. Monte Santo de Minas
  304. Mount Zion
  305. New Address of Minas
  306. Morro da Garça
  307. munhoz
  308. Muzambinho
  309. Natalia
  310. Natercia
  311. Nazarene
  312. nepomucene
  313. New lime
  314. New Bridge
  315. New Resende
  316. New Mountain
  317. New Union
  318. Pottery
  319. Olympio Noronha
  320. Oliveira
  321. strong olive tree
  322. jaguar of jaguar
  323. White gold
  324. Fine gold
  325. Black gold
  326. Paineiras
  327. Pains
  328. Paiva
  329. parrots
  330. Paracatu
  331. Para de Minas
  332. Paraguay
  333. Paraisopolis
  334. paraopeba
  335. pass four
  336. Hobby
  337. pass twenty
  338. steps
  339. Minas ducks
  340. Sponsorship
  341. Paula Cândido
  342. Indaiá Stone
  343. Pedralva
  344. Pedrinopolis
  345. Pedro Leopold
  346. Pedro Teixeira
  347. I had
  348. peki
  349. perdigão
  350. partridges
  351. pardons
  352. tweet
  353. Pity of Rio Grande
  354. Pity of the Generals
  355. pepper
  356. Piracema
  357. Pirajuba
  358. piranga
  359. piranguçu
  360. little piranguy
  361. pirapora
  362. Piraúba
  363. Pitanguy
  364. Piumhi
  365. flatness
  366. Deep Well
  367. Wells of Caldas
  368. Pompey
  369. new bridge
  370. Firm Port
  371. Happy landing
  372. High Landing
  373. Prados 3152709 MG
  374. Silver 3152808 MG
  375. Pratápolis 3152907 MG
  376. Silver 3153004 MG
  377. President Bernardes
  378. President Juscelino
  379. President Olegário
  380. Prudent of Morals
  381. Headquarters
  382. queluzito
  383. foxes
  384. Resende Costa
  385. hangover
  386. little stream
  387. stream of snow
  388. Red stream
  389. Upstream
  390. Waiting River
  391. Rio Manso
  392. New River
  393. Paranaíba River
  394. Piracicaba River
  395. dove river
  396. Rio Preto
  397. Ritapolis
  398. Rock of Mines
  399. wheel
  400. pilgrimage
  401. sabara
  402. sacrament
  403. Santa Barbara
  404. Santa Barbara of Monte Verde
  405. Santa Bárbara do Tugúrio
  406. Santa Cruz de Minas
  407. Santa Fe de Minas
  408. Saint Juliana
  409. Santa Luzia
  410. Santana da Vargem
  411. Santana de Pirapama
  412. Santana of the desert
  413. Santana do Garambéu
  414. Santana do Alligator
  415. Santana do Riacho
  416. Santana dos Montes
  417. Santa Rita de Caldas
  418. Santa Rita de Ibitipoca
  419. Santa Rita de Jacutinga
  420. Santa Rita do Sapucaí
  421. Santa Rosa da Serra
  422. Santa Vitória
  423. Santo Antônio do Amparo
  424. Santo Antônio do Aventureiro
  425. Santo Antônio do Monte
  426. holy hippolyte
  427. Santos Dumont
  428. St. Benedict Abbot
  429. São Brás do Suaçuí
  430. San Francisco de Paula
  431. St. Francis de Sales
  432. São Geraldo
  433. São Gonçalo do Abaeté
  434. São Gonçalo do Pará
  435. São Gonçalo do Rio Below
  436. São Gonçalo do Sapucaí
  437. Saint Gotthard
  438. Saint John the Baptist of Gloria
  439. São João da Mata
  440. São João del Rei
  441. Saint John Nepomucene
  442. São Joaquim de Bicas
  443. São José da Barra
  444. São José da Lapa
  445. São José da Varginha
  446. São José do Alegre
  447. St. Lawrence
  448. Saint Peter of the Union
  449. Saint Romao
  450. São Roque de Minas
  451. São Sebastião da Bela Vista
  452. São Sebastião do Oeste
  453. São Sebastião do Paraíso
  454. São Sebastião do Rio Verde
  455. São Thome das Letras
  456. Saint James
  457. Saint Thomas Aquinas
  458. Saint Vincent of Minas
  459. Sapucaí-Mirim
  460. Sarzedo
  461. Senator Amaral
  462. Senator Cortes
  463. Senator Firmino
  464. Senator José Bento
  465. Senhora de Oliveira
  466. Lady of Medicines
  467. Seritinga
  468. Serra da Saudade
  469. Serra do Salitre
  470. mountain range
  471. mountainous
  472. Seven lagoons
  473. Silveirania
  474. Silvianópolis
  475. Simão Pereira
  476. Solity of Mines
  477. Board
  478. tapira
  479. tapiraí
  480. Taquaraçu from Minas
  481. Teixeiras
  482. Tiradentes
  483. shots
  484. Tocantins
  485. Moji stubs
  486. Toledo
  487. three hearts
  488. Three Marys
  489. Three Points
  490. Tupaciguara
  491. turvoland
  492. Uba
  493. Uberaba
  494. Uberlandia
  495. unai
  496. Union of Mines
  497. Uruana de Minas
  498. Urucuia
  499. Beautiful Vargem
  500. Varginha
  501. Varjão de Minas
  502. Várzea da Palma
  503. ebb
  504. Verssimo
  505. Vespasian
  506. lush
  507. Virginia
  508. Viscount of Rio Branco
  509. Big Back
  510. Wenceslas Braz

Other alerts

Two other Inmet alerts valid until the end of Saturday morning (1st/1) cover cities in Minas Gerais (important to emphasize that the same municipality can be included in two or more different alerts.

The institute forecasts a storm, with hail, and “low risk of power cuts, damage to crops, falling tree branches and flooding” for five cities in Minas Gerais (see the list here). The last alert comprises 213 Minas Gerais municipalities (see list here) and points to “potential danger” with heavy rains.

And the rest of the 1st?

The weather forecast for the first day of 2022 is unstable, with rain showers at any time with lightning and gusts of wind, especially in the Center, Northwest and Zona da Mata.
On the other hand, there is a possibility of relief, since the rain tends to reduce in the North of Minas and Vale do Jequitinhonha, regions that were affected by the accentuated volume of rain throughout the month of December.

Forecast for Sunday (2/1)

Minas Gerais

Overcast sky with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with isolated thunderstorms in the Northwest, Central Mineira, Metropolitana and Zona da Mata. Cloudy skies with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the West, Triangulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaíba, South/Southwest and Campo das Vertentes. Other regions, partially cloudy skies with the possibility of isolated rain.

Maximum: 35ºC

Minimum: 13°C

Belo Horizonte
Overcast sky with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with isolated thunderstorms.

Maximum: 22°C
Minimum: 17°C

(With information from Déborah Lima)

