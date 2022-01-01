Storm winds may hit BH and over 500 cities in Minas Gerais at the turn – Gerais

The year 2021 appears to be challenging right up to the last moment. Residents of more than 500 cities in Minas Gerais (see list below), including Belo Horizonte, should pay attention at the turn of the year: more precisely, until 11:00 this Saturday (1st/1), the first day of 2022. This is because the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued an alert classified as “danger” for rain with wind up to 100 km/h.
“Rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day, intense winds (60-100 km/h). Risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”, says the communiqué from the institute. According to the Beaufort Scale, used to measure the intensity of winds, a speed above 89 km/h is considered a storm – and can cause structural damage to buildings.
Inmet guides:
- In case of wind gusts: (do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falls and electrical discharges and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards)
- If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the main power board.
- Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193)
See the list of cities where rain can be heavy at the turn of the year
- abbey of the gilts
- Abaete
- acaiac
- long water
- aguanil
- Aiuroca
- alagoa
- Albertina
- beyond Paraíba
- privets
- Alfredo Vasconcelos
- Alpinópolis
- Altering
- Alto Rio Doce
- Alvinópolis
- walks
- andreland
- Antonio Carlos
- Araçaí
- Aracitaba
- Araguari
- Arantine
- Araporan
- Arapuá
- Araújos
- Araxa
- archebourg
- bows
- Sanded
- Argirita
- Arinos
- Astolf Dutra
- Augusto de Lima
- Baependi
- bucket
- bamboo
- southern flag
- Baron de Cocais
- Barbacena
- long bar
- clay
- Belmiro Braga
- Belo Horizonte
- beautiful valley
- betim
- strong bias
- spouts
- pouches
- Good Hope
- mouth of mines
- good order
- Good Garden of Mines
- Bom Jesus da Penha
- Good Jesus of Amparo
- good rest
- Good success
- bonfim
- Bonfinópolis of Minas
- edge of the forest
- Botelhos
- Brasilândia de Minas
- Bras Pires
- Brazopolis
- little mist
- Bueno Brandão
- Buenopolis
- Buritis
- Buriti tree
- big headboard
- Cape Green
- waterfall of silver
- waterfall of mines
- golden waterfall
- Caetanopolis
- Caete
- syrups
- Camacho
- Camanducaia
- cambui
- Cambuquira
- Campaign
- country
- meadow green
- Beautiful field
- middle field
- Flower field
- High Fields
- General Fields
- canapolis
- green cane
- lamps
- new chapel
- Capetinga
- White grass
- Capinópolis
- Capitol
- Caranaiba
- Carandaí
- Careaçu
- Carmo da Cachoeira
- Carmo da Mata
- Carmo de Minas
- Carmo do Cajuru
- Carmo do Paranaíba
- Carmo do Rio Claro
- Carmopolis of Minas
- frowns
- Carvalhópolis
- oaks
- Big house
- rich gravel
- Cassia
- Cataguases
- high vanes
- Norwegian High Waterfalls
- caxambu
- Cedar of Abaeté
- ECU
- farm
- squeak
- Cypotanea
- Claraval
- Claudius
- Coimbra
- Commander Gomes
- Conceição da Aparecida
- Conceição da Barra de Minas
- Conceição das Alagoas
- Conceição das Pedras
- Conceição do Pará
- Conceição do Rio Verde
- Conception of the Diamonds
- ends
- Congonhal
- Congonhas
- Northern Congonhas
- Conquest
- Counselor Lafaiete
- Consolation
- Score
- coconut Grove
- Cordisburgo
- Cordislândia
- Corinth
- Coromandel
- Colonel Pacheco
- Colonel Xavier Chaves
- Danta Stream
- Bom Jesus Stream
- deep stream
- crystals
- christian ottoni
- Cristina
- cruciland
- Fortress Cruise
- Cruzília
- curve
- Delfim Moreira
- Delphinopolis
- Delta
- Uncovered
- Exile from Entre Rios
- exile of Melo
- Diogo de Vasconcelos
- Divinesia
- Divinopolis
- New currency
- Don Bosco
- Dom Silverio
- gift vicious
- Mrs Eusebia
- Field Pains
- Indaiá pains
- pains of the cloud
- Doresópolis
- Golden Quarry
- Eloi Mendes
- Between Rivers of Minas
- emeralds
- Holy Spirit of the Golden
- Stowage
- Star of Indaiá
- southern star
- Chamber Ewbank
- extreme
- Fame
- Felixland
- Forestry
- ant
- handsome
- fortress of mines
- Fortune of Mines
- Border
- fruity
- Funiland
- Goianá
- Gonçalves
- Gouveia
- grupiara
- Guapé
- Guaraciaba
- Guaranesia
- Guarani
- Guarara
- Head Guard
- Guaxupé
- handlebar
- guimarania
- guiricema
- Gurinhatan
- Heliodora
- Ibertioga
- Ibia
- Ibiraci
- Ibirite
- Ibitiura de Minas
- Ibituruna
- stream
- Igaratinga
- Iguatama
- Ijaci
- Ilicinea
- Inconfident
- Indianopolis
- ingaí
- Inhauma
- Inimutaba
- Ipiaçu
- Ipuiuna
- Iraí de Minas
- Itabira
- Itabirite
- Itaguara
- Itajubá
- Itamarati of Minas
- Itamogi
- itamonte
- Itanhandu
- Itapagipe
- Itapecerica
- Itapeva
- Itatiaiucu
- Itaú de Minas
- Itaúna
- Itaverava
- Ituiutaba
- Itumirim
- Iturama
- Itutinga
- Jaboticatubas
- jacui
- jacutinga
- japaraíba
- Jeceaba
- Jequitibá
- Jesuânia
- João Pinheiro
- Juatuba
- Juiz de Fora
- Juruaia
- Lagamar
- Lagoa da Prata
- golden lagoon
- Formosa Lagoon
- large lagoon
- Santa Lagoon
- Lambari
- lamin
- Lassance
- mines
- Leandro Ferreira
- Leopoldine
- Freedom
- Lima Duarte
- West lime tree
- Lamps
- Light
- Axe
- Mother of God of Mines
- wonders
- sea of spain
- Mary of Faith
- Mariana
- Mario Campos
- Marippa de Minas
- Marmelopolis
- Martinho Campos
- Matthew Rudder
- Matthias Barbosa
- small woods
- morning
- Medeiros
- mercies
- Minduri
- Miraí
- Coin
- Moema
- monjoles
- Monsignor Paul
- Monte Alegre de Minas
- Monte Belo
- Mount Carmel
- Monte Santo de Minas
- Mount Zion
- New Address of Minas
- Morro da Garça
- munhoz
- Muzambinho
- Natalia
- Natercia
- Nazarene
- nepomucene
- New lime
- New Bridge
- New Resende
- New Mountain
- New Union
- Pottery
- Olympio Noronha
- Oliveira
- strong olive tree
- jaguar of jaguar
- White gold
- Fine gold
- Black gold
- Paineiras
- Pains
- Paiva
- parrots
- Paracatu
- Para de Minas
- Paraguay
- Paraisopolis
- paraopeba
- pass four
- Hobby
- pass twenty
- steps
- Minas ducks
- Sponsorship
- Paula Cândido
- Indaiá Stone
- Pedralva
- Pedrinopolis
- Pedro Leopold
- Pedro Teixeira
- I had
- peki
- perdigão
- partridges
- pardons
- tweet
- Pity of Rio Grande
- Pity of the Generals
- pepper
- Piracema
- Pirajuba
- piranga
- piranguçu
- little piranguy
- pirapora
- Piraúba
- Pitanguy
- Piumhi
- flatness
- Deep Well
- Wells of Caldas
- Pompey
- new bridge
- Firm Port
- Happy landing
- High Landing
- Prados 3152709 MG
- Silver 3152808 MG
- Pratápolis 3152907 MG
- Silver 3153004 MG
- President Bernardes
- President Juscelino
- President Olegário
- Prudent of Morals
- Headquarters
- queluzito
- foxes
- Resende Costa
- hangover
- little stream
- stream of snow
- Red stream
- Upstream
- Waiting River
- Rio Manso
- New River
- Paranaíba River
- Piracicaba River
- dove river
- Rio Preto
- Ritapolis
- Rock of Mines
- wheel
- pilgrimage
- sabara
- sacrament
- Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara of Monte Verde
- Santa Bárbara do Tugúrio
- Santa Cruz de Minas
- Santa Fe de Minas
- Saint Juliana
- Santa Luzia
- Santana da Vargem
- Santana de Pirapama
- Santana of the desert
- Santana do Garambéu
- Santana do Alligator
- Santana do Riacho
- Santana dos Montes
- Santa Rita de Caldas
- Santa Rita de Ibitipoca
- Santa Rita de Jacutinga
- Santa Rita do Sapucaí
- Santa Rosa da Serra
- Santa Vitória
- Santo Antônio do Amparo
- Santo Antônio do Aventureiro
- Santo Antônio do Monte
- holy hippolyte
- Santos Dumont
- St. Benedict Abbot
- São Brás do Suaçuí
- San Francisco de Paula
- St. Francis de Sales
- São Geraldo
- São Gonçalo do Abaeté
- São Gonçalo do Pará
- São Gonçalo do Rio Below
- São Gonçalo do Sapucaí
- Saint Gotthard
- Saint John the Baptist of Gloria
- São João da Mata
- São João del Rei
- Saint John Nepomucene
- São Joaquim de Bicas
- São José da Barra
- São José da Lapa
- São José da Varginha
- São José do Alegre
- St. Lawrence
- Saint Peter of the Union
- Saint Romao
- São Roque de Minas
- São Sebastião da Bela Vista
- São Sebastião do Oeste
- São Sebastião do Paraíso
- São Sebastião do Rio Verde
- São Thome das Letras
- Saint James
- Saint Thomas Aquinas
- Saint Vincent of Minas
- Sapucaí-Mirim
- Sarzedo
- Senator Amaral
- Senator Cortes
- Senator Firmino
- Senator José Bento
- Senhora de Oliveira
- Lady of Medicines
- Seritinga
- Serra da Saudade
- Serra do Salitre
- mountain range
- mountainous
- Seven lagoons
- Silveirania
- Silvianópolis
- Simão Pereira
- Solity of Mines
- Board
- tapira
- tapiraí
- Taquaraçu from Minas
- Teixeiras
- Tiradentes
- shots
- Tocantins
- Moji stubs
- Toledo
- three hearts
- Three Marys
- Three Points
- Tupaciguara
- turvoland
- Uba
- Uberaba
- Uberlandia
- unai
- Union of Mines
- Uruana de Minas
- Urucuia
- Beautiful Vargem
- Varginha
- Varjão de Minas
- Várzea da Palma
- ebb
- Verssimo
- Vespasian
- lush
- Virginia
- Viscount of Rio Branco
- Big Back
- Wenceslas Braz
Other alerts
Two other Inmet alerts valid until the end of Saturday morning (1st/1) cover cities in Minas Gerais (important to emphasize that the same municipality can be included in two or more different alerts.
And the rest of the 1st?
Forecast for Sunday (2/1)
Minas Gerais
Maximum: 35ºC
Minimum: 13°C
Belo Horizonte
Overcast sky with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with isolated thunderstorms.
Maximum: 22°C
Minimum: 17°C
(With information from Déborah Lima)