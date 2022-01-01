Storm winds may hit BH and over 500 cities in Minas Gerais at the turn – Gerais

Last Tuesday (28/12), rain flooded Rua Joaquim Murtinho, near Av. Prudente de Morais (photo: Túlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

The year 2021 appears to be challenging right up to the last moment. Residents of more than 500 cities in Minas Gerais (see list below), including Belo Horizonte, should pay attention at the turn of the year: more precisely, until 11:00 this Saturday (1st/1), the first day of 2022. This is because the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued an alert classified as “danger” for rain with wind up to 100 km/h.

“Rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day, intense winds (60-100 km/h). Risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”, says the communiqué from the institute. According to the Beaufort Scale, used to measure the intensity of winds, a speed above 89 km/h is considered a storm – and can cause structural damage to buildings.

Inmet guides:

In case of wind gusts: (do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falls and electrical discharges and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards)

If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the main power board.

Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193)

See the list of cities where rain can be heavy at the turn of the year

abbey of the gilts Abaete acaiac long water aguanil Aiuroca alagoa Albertina beyond Paraíba privets Alfredo Vasconcelos Alpinópolis Altering Alto Rio Doce Alvinópolis walks andreland Antonio Carlos Araçaí Aracitaba Araguari Arantine Araporan Arapuá Araújos Araxa archebourg bows Sanded Argirita Arinos Astolf Dutra Augusto de Lima Baependi bucket bamboo southern flag Baron de Cocais Barbacena long bar clay Belmiro Braga Belo Horizonte beautiful valley betim strong bias spouts pouches Good Hope mouth of mines good order Good Garden of Mines Bom Jesus da Penha Good Jesus of Amparo good rest Good success bonfim Bonfinópolis of Minas edge of the forest Botelhos Brasilândia de Minas Bras Pires Brazopolis little mist Bueno Brandão Buenopolis Buritis Buriti tree big headboard Cape Green waterfall of silver waterfall of mines golden waterfall Caetanopolis Caete syrups Camacho Camanducaia cambui Cambuquira Campaign country meadow green Beautiful field middle field Flower field High Fields General Fields canapolis green cane lamps new chapel Capetinga White grass Capinópolis Capitol Caranaiba Carandaí Careaçu Carmo da Cachoeira Carmo da Mata Carmo de Minas Carmo do Cajuru Carmo do Paranaíba Carmo do Rio Claro Carmopolis of Minas frowns Carvalhópolis oaks Big house rich gravel Cassia Cataguases high vanes Norwegian High Waterfalls caxambu Cedar of Abaeté ECU farm squeak Cypotanea Claraval Claudius Coimbra Commander Gomes Conceição da Aparecida Conceição da Barra de Minas Conceição das Alagoas Conceição das Pedras Conceição do Pará Conceição do Rio Verde Conception of the Diamonds ends Congonhal Congonhas Northern Congonhas Conquest Counselor Lafaiete Consolation Score coconut Grove Cordisburgo Cordislândia Corinth Coromandel Colonel Pacheco Colonel Xavier Chaves Danta Stream Bom Jesus Stream deep stream crystals christian ottoni Cristina cruciland Fortress Cruise Cruzília curve Delfim Moreira Delphinopolis Delta Uncovered Exile from Entre Rios exile of Melo Diogo de Vasconcelos Divinesia Divinopolis New currency Don Bosco Dom Silverio gift vicious Mrs Eusebia Field Pains Indaiá pains pains of the cloud Doresópolis Golden Quarry Eloi Mendes Between Rivers of Minas emeralds Holy Spirit of the Golden Stowage Star of Indaiá southern star Chamber Ewbank extreme Fame Felixland Forestry ant handsome fortress of mines Fortune of Mines Border fruity Funiland Goianá Gonçalves Gouveia grupiara Guapé Guaraciaba Guaranesia Guarani Guarara Head Guard Guaxupé handlebar guimarania guiricema Gurinhatan Heliodora Ibertioga Ibia Ibiraci Ibirite Ibitiura de Minas Ibituruna stream Igaratinga Iguatama Ijaci Ilicinea Inconfident Indianopolis ingaí Inhauma Inimutaba Ipiaçu Ipuiuna Iraí de Minas Itabira Itabirite Itaguara Itajubá Itamarati of Minas Itamogi itamonte Itanhandu Itapagipe Itapecerica Itapeva Itatiaiucu Itaú de Minas Itaúna Itaverava Ituiutaba Itumirim Iturama Itutinga Jaboticatubas jacui jacutinga japaraíba Jeceaba Jequitibá Jesuânia João Pinheiro Juatuba Juiz de Fora Juruaia Lagamar Lagoa da Prata golden lagoon Formosa Lagoon large lagoon Santa Lagoon Lambari lamin Lassance mines Leandro Ferreira Leopoldine Freedom Lima Duarte West lime tree Lamps Light Axe Mother of God of Mines wonders sea ​​of ​​spain Mary of Faith Mariana Mario Campos Marippa de Minas Marmelopolis Martinho Campos Matthew Rudder Matthias Barbosa small woods morning Medeiros mercies Minduri Miraí Coin Moema monjoles Monsignor Paul Monte Alegre de Minas Monte Belo Mount Carmel Monte Santo de Minas Mount Zion New Address of Minas Morro da Garça munhoz Muzambinho Natalia Natercia Nazarene nepomucene New lime New Bridge New Resende New Mountain New Union Pottery Olympio Noronha Oliveira strong olive tree jaguar of jaguar White gold Fine gold Black gold Paineiras Pains Paiva parrots Paracatu Para de Minas Paraguay Paraisopolis paraopeba pass four Hobby pass twenty steps Minas ducks Sponsorship Paula Cândido Indaiá Stone Pedralva Pedrinopolis Pedro Leopold Pedro Teixeira I had peki perdigão partridges pardons tweet Pity of Rio Grande Pity of the Generals pepper Piracema Pirajuba piranga piranguçu little piranguy pirapora Piraúba Pitanguy Piumhi flatness Deep Well Wells of Caldas Pompey new bridge Firm Port Happy landing High Landing Prados 3152709 MG Silver 3152808 MG Pratápolis 3152907 MG Silver 3153004 MG President Bernardes President Juscelino President Olegário Prudent of Morals Headquarters queluzito foxes Resende Costa hangover little stream stream of snow Red stream Upstream Waiting River Rio Manso New River Paranaíba River Piracicaba River dove river Rio Preto Ritapolis Rock of Mines wheel pilgrimage sabara sacrament Santa Barbara Santa Barbara of Monte Verde Santa Bárbara do Tugúrio Santa Cruz de Minas Santa Fe de Minas Saint Juliana Santa Luzia Santana da Vargem Santana de Pirapama Santana of the desert Santana do Garambéu Santana do Alligator Santana do Riacho Santana dos Montes Santa Rita de Caldas Santa Rita de Ibitipoca Santa Rita de Jacutinga Santa Rita do Sapucaí Santa Rosa da Serra Santa Vitória Santo Antônio do Amparo Santo Antônio do Aventureiro Santo Antônio do Monte holy hippolyte Santos Dumont St. Benedict Abbot São Brás do Suaçuí San Francisco de Paula St. Francis de Sales São Geraldo São Gonçalo do Abaeté São Gonçalo do Pará São Gonçalo do Rio Below São Gonçalo do Sapucaí Saint Gotthard Saint John the Baptist of Gloria São João da Mata São João del Rei Saint John Nepomucene São Joaquim de Bicas São José da Barra São José da Lapa São José da Varginha São José do Alegre St. Lawrence Saint Peter of the Union Saint Romao São Roque de Minas São Sebastião da Bela Vista São Sebastião do Oeste São Sebastião do Paraíso São Sebastião do Rio Verde São Thome das Letras Saint James Saint Thomas Aquinas Saint Vincent of Minas Sapucaí-Mirim Sarzedo Senator Amaral Senator Cortes Senator Firmino Senator José Bento Senhora de Oliveira Lady of Medicines Seritinga Serra da Saudade Serra do Salitre mountain range mountainous Seven lagoons Silveirania Silvianópolis Simão Pereira Solity of Mines Board tapira tapiraí Taquaraçu from Minas Teixeiras Tiradentes shots Tocantins Moji stubs Toledo three hearts Three Marys Three Points Tupaciguara turvoland Uba Uberaba Uberlandia unai Union of Mines Uruana de Minas Urucuia Beautiful Vargem Varginha Varjão de Minas Várzea da Palma ebb Verssimo Vespasian lush Virginia Viscount of Rio Branco Big Back Wenceslas Braz

Other alerts

Two other Inmet alerts valid until the end of Saturday morning (1st/1) cover cities in Minas Gerais (important to emphasize that the same municipality can be included in two or more different alerts.

The institute forecasts a storm, with hail, and “low risk of power cuts, damage to crops, falling tree branches and flooding” for five cities in Minas Gerais (see the list here). The last alert comprises 213 Minas Gerais municipalities (see list here) and points to “potential danger” with heavy rains.

And the rest of the 1st?

The weather forecast for the first day of 2022 is unstable, with rain showers at any time with lightning and gusts of wind, especially in the Center, Northwest and Zona da Mata.

Forecast for Sunday (2/1) On the other hand, there is a possibility of relief, since the rain tends to reduce in the North of Minas and Vale do Jequitinhonha, regions that were affected by the accentuated volume of rain throughout the month of December. Minas Gerais Overcast sky with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with isolated thunderstorms in the Northwest, Central Mineira, Metropolitana and Zona da Mata. Cloudy skies with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the West, Triangulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaíba, South/Southwest and Campo das Vertentes. Other regions, partially cloudy skies with the possibility of isolated rain. Maximum: 35ºC Minimum: 13°C Belo Horizonte

Overcast sky with rain showers, sometimes heavy, with isolated thunderstorms. Maximum: 22°C

Minimum: 17°C

(With information from Déborah Lima)