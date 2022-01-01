Sylvinho must not use Corinthians stars in his first appointments in 2022

The Corinthians squad will perform at CT Joaquim Grava on January 10, after enjoying 30 days of vacation.

The first appointment is scheduled for January 26th, that is, just 16 days after the first activity in 2022.

The season’s debut will take place at Neo Química Arena, against Ferroviária, for the Campeonato Paulista.

Due to the tight schedule and the fact that the club’s priority is linked to the Copa Libertadores da América, the tendency is for the team’s big stars not to participate in the first challenges.



The Corinthians technical committee is preparing a special schedule for Paulinho (33 years old), Giuliano (31 years old), Renato Augusto (33 years old) and Willian (33 years old).

They all returned to Brazil recently, Willian and Giuliano got injured and Renato found it difficult with the marathon of games at the end of 2021. Paulinho, newly signed, has not been on the field since September.

Fagner (32 years old), Gil (34 years old), Fábio Santos (36 years old) and Jô (34 years old), despite being fully adapted players, must also be preserved at the beginning of the year to gain more time working in the CT.

This means that the boys at the base should have an opportunity right away, as well as those who are no longer promising, but who are looking for their space, such as: Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton, Du Queiroz, Roni, Adson, Mantuan, as well as Gabriel, Cantillo, Mosquito and Luan.

The expectation is that Sylvinho will climb as close to his maximum strength in the derby against Santos, scheduled for February 2, in Itaquera, for the third round of Paulistão.

The Corinthians plan is to arrive at Libertadores on the tip of their hooves. The clashes in the group stage of the continental tournament, when Corinthians will start their participation, will open between April 5 and 7, after the end of the State tournament.

The Corinthians squad will have at least 85 days until their debut in the international competition. There will be 12 weeks, or two months and 26 days to get the team right.

